ECHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press February 24, 2017 9:03 am 1 min read
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Reading 52 32 18 1 2 67 195 150
Manchester 52 29 14 5 4 67 200 177
Brampton 51 29 16 3 3 64 185 180
Adirondack 51 27 14 6 4 64 187 162
Wheeling 51 27 19 5 0 59 178 158
Elmira 52 9 37 6 1 25 112 205
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 50 35 10 2 3 75 189 145
Greenville 53 29 19 4 1 63 177 177
Orlando 54 27 18 6 3 63 200 193
South Carolina 53 29 21 2 1 61 163 150
Cincinnati 54 26 24 4 0 56 152 162
Atlanta 52 20 25 6 1 47 172 201
Norfolk 52 19 29 4 0 42 145 193
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 51 36 12 2 1 75 210 146
Fort Wayne 52 30 15 5 2 67 190 161
Quad City 52 30 20 0 2 62 162 154
Tulsa 56 25 26 5 0 55 161 174
Kalamazoo 52 24 24 1 3 52 144 170
Wichita 50 16 30 3 1 36 141 195
Indy 52 15 33 2 2 34 132 204
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Colorado 54 36 14 1 3 76 204 156
Allen 56 34 17 3 2 73 219 166
Idaho 53 29 17 5 2 65 180 166
Alaska 51 26 18 1 6 59 162 164
Utah 53 25 22 4 2 56 166 181
Missouri 51 24 20 2 5 55 166 173
Rapid City 52 19 25 8 0 46 166 195

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Alaska 4, Elmira 3

Friday’s Games

Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Brampton at Manchester, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Florida at Elmira, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Quad City, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Missouri, 8:30 p.m.

Utah at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Alaska at Manchester, 6 p.m.

Quad City at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Brampton at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Florida at Elmira, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Greenville at Norfolk, 7:15 p.m.

Wichita at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Idaho at Missouri, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Orlando, 1:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Florida at Brampton, 3 p.m.

Alaska at Manchester, 3 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Greenville at Reading, 5 p.m.

South Carolina at Rapid City, 5:05 p.m.

Missouri at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Wichita at Quad City, 5:05 p.m.

Indy at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

