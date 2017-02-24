ECHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|52
|32
|18
|1
|2
|67
|195
|150
|Manchester
|52
|29
|14
|5
|4
|67
|200
|177
|Brampton
|51
|29
|16
|3
|3
|64
|185
|180
|Adirondack
|51
|27
|14
|6
|4
|64
|187
|162
|Wheeling
|51
|27
|19
|5
|0
|59
|178
|158
|Elmira
|52
|9
|37
|6
|1
|25
|112
|205
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|50
|35
|10
|2
|3
|75
|189
|145
|Greenville
|53
|29
|19
|4
|1
|63
|177
|177
|Orlando
|54
|27
|18
|6
|3
|63
|200
|193
|South Carolina
|53
|29
|21
|2
|1
|61
|163
|150
|Cincinnati
|54
|26
|24
|4
|0
|56
|152
|162
|Atlanta
|52
|20
|25
|6
|1
|47
|172
|201
|Norfolk
|52
|19
|29
|4
|0
|42
|145
|193
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|51
|36
|12
|2
|1
|75
|210
|146
|Fort Wayne
|52
|30
|15
|5
|2
|67
|190
|161
|Quad City
|52
|30
|20
|0
|2
|62
|162
|154
|Tulsa
|56
|25
|26
|5
|0
|55
|161
|174
|Kalamazoo
|52
|24
|24
|1
|3
|52
|144
|170
|Wichita
|50
|16
|30
|3
|1
|36
|141
|195
|Indy
|52
|15
|33
|2
|2
|34
|132
|204
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|54
|36
|14
|1
|3
|76
|204
|156
|Allen
|56
|34
|17
|3
|2
|73
|219
|166
|Idaho
|53
|29
|17
|5
|2
|65
|180
|166
|Alaska
|51
|26
|18
|1
|6
|59
|162
|164
|Utah
|53
|25
|22
|4
|2
|56
|166
|181
|Missouri
|51
|24
|20
|2
|5
|55
|166
|173
|Rapid City
|52
|19
|25
|8
|0
|46
|166
|195
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Alaska 4, Elmira 3
Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Brampton at Manchester, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Florida at Elmira, 7:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:35 p.m.
Wichita at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Quad City, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Missouri, 8:30 p.m.
Utah at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
South Carolina at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Alaska at Manchester, 6 p.m.
Quad City at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Brampton at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Florida at Elmira, 7:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Greenville at Norfolk, 7:15 p.m.
Wichita at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Idaho at Missouri, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
South Carolina at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Orlando, 1:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Florida at Brampton, 3 p.m.
Alaska at Manchester, 3 p.m.
Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Greenville at Reading, 5 p.m.
South Carolina at Rapid City, 5:05 p.m.
Missouri at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Wichita at Quad City, 5:05 p.m.
Indy at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.