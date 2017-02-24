Sports Listen

ECHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press February 24, 2017 11:46 pm 1 min read
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Manchester 53 29 14 6 4 68 205 183
Reading 53 32 19 1 2 67 197 154
Brampton 52 30 16 3 3 66 191 185
Adirondack 52 28 14 6 4 66 191 164
Wheeling 52 27 20 5 0 59 178 165
Elmira 53 10 37 6 1 27 115 206
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 51 35 11 2 3 75 190 148
Greenville 54 29 20 4 1 63 180 182
Orlando 55 27 19 6 3 63 204 198
South Carolina 53 29 21 2 1 61 163 150
Cincinnati 55 27 24 4 0 58 154 162
Atlanta 53 21 25 6 1 49 177 205
Norfolk 53 20 29 4 0 44 150 196
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 52 37 12 2 1 77 217 146
Fort Wayne 53 31 15 5 2 69 195 162
Quad City 53 30 21 0 2 62 164 158
Tulsa 57 25 27 5 0 55 162 183
Kalamazoo 53 25 24 1 3 54 148 172
Wichita 51 16 31 3 1 36 141 197
Indy 53 15 34 2 2 34 133 209
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Colorado 55 37 14 1 3 78 209 159
Allen 57 35 17 3 2 75 228 167
Idaho 54 29 18 5 2 65 182 170
Alaska 51 26 18 1 6 59 162 164
Missouri 52 25 20 2 5 57 170 175
Utah 54 25 23 4 2 56 169 186
Rapid City 52 19 25 8 0 46 166 195

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Alaska 4, Elmira 3

Friday’s Games

Adirondack 4, Reading 2

Brampton 6, Manchester 5, OT

Atlanta 5, Orlando 4

Elmira 3, Florida 1

Toledo 7, Wheeling 0

Norfolk 5, Greenville 3

Fort Wayne 5, Indy 1

Cincinnati 2, Wichita 0

Allen 9, Tulsa 1

Kalamazoo 4, Quad City 2

Missouri 4, Idaho 2

Colorado 5, Utah 3

South Carolina at Rapid City, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Alaska at Manchester, 6 p.m.

Quad City at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Brampton at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Florida at Elmira, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Greenville at Norfolk, 7:15 p.m.

Wichita at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Idaho at Missouri, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Orlando, 1:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Florida at Brampton, 3 p.m.

Alaska at Manchester, 3 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Greenville at Reading, 5 p.m.

South Carolina at Rapid City, 5:05 p.m.

Missouri at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Wichita at Quad City, 5:05 p.m.

Indy at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

