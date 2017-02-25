ECHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Manchester
|53
|29
|14
|6
|4
|68
|205
|183
|Reading
|53
|32
|19
|1
|2
|67
|197
|154
|Brampton
|52
|30
|16
|3
|3
|66
|191
|185
|Adirondack
|52
|28
|14
|6
|4
|66
|191
|164
|Wheeling
|52
|27
|20
|5
|0
|59
|178
|165
|Elmira
|53
|10
|37
|6
|1
|27
|115
|206
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|51
|35
|11
|2
|3
|75
|190
|148
|Greenville
|54
|29
|20
|4
|1
|63
|180
|182
|Orlando
|55
|27
|19
|6
|3
|63
|204
|198
|South Carolina
|53
|29
|21
|2
|1
|61
|163
|150
|Cincinnati
|55
|27
|24
|4
|0
|58
|154
|162
|Atlanta
|53
|21
|25
|6
|1
|49
|177
|205
|Norfolk
|53
|20
|29
|4
|0
|44
|150
|196
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|52
|37
|12
|2
|1
|77
|217
|146
|Fort Wayne
|53
|31
|15
|5
|2
|69
|195
|162
|Quad City
|53
|30
|21
|0
|2
|62
|164
|158
|Tulsa
|57
|25
|27
|5
|0
|55
|162
|183
|Kalamazoo
|53
|25
|24
|1
|3
|54
|148
|172
|Wichita
|51
|16
|31
|3
|1
|36
|141
|197
|Indy
|53
|15
|34
|2
|2
|34
|133
|209
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|55
|37
|14
|1
|3
|78
|209
|159
|Allen
|57
|35
|17
|3
|2
|75
|228
|167
|Idaho
|54
|29
|18
|5
|2
|65
|182
|170
|Alaska
|51
|26
|18
|1
|6
|59
|162
|164
|Missouri
|52
|25
|20
|2
|5
|57
|170
|175
|Utah
|54
|25
|23
|4
|2
|56
|169
|186
|Rapid City
|52
|19
|25
|8
|0
|46
|166
|195
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Adirondack 4, Reading 2
Brampton 6, Manchester 5, OT
Atlanta 5, Orlando 4
Elmira 3, Florida 1
Toledo 7, Wheeling 0
Norfolk 5, Greenville 3
Fort Wayne 5, Indy 1
Cincinnati 2, Wichita 0
Allen 9, Tulsa 1
Kalamazoo 4, Quad City 2
Missouri 4, Idaho 2
Colorado 5, Utah 3
South Carolina at Rapid City, ppd.
Alaska at Manchester, 6 p.m.
Quad City at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Brampton at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Florida at Elmira, 7:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Greenville at Norfolk, 7:15 p.m.
Wichita at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Idaho at Missouri, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
South Carolina at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Orlando, 1:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Florida at Brampton, 3 p.m.
Alaska at Manchester, 3 p.m.
Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Greenville at Reading, 5 p.m.
South Carolina at Rapid City, 5:05 p.m.
Missouri at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Wichita at Quad City, 5:05 p.m.
Indy at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
No games scheduled