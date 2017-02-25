ECHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Manchester
|54
|30
|14
|6
|4
|70
|210
|187
|Adirondack
|53
|29
|14
|6
|4
|68
|195
|167
|Reading
|53
|32
|19
|1
|2
|67
|197
|154
|Brampton
|53
|30
|16
|3
|4
|67
|194
|189
|Wheeling
|53
|27
|20
|6
|0
|60
|181
|169
|Elmira
|54
|10
|37
|7
|1
|28
|117
|209
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|52
|36
|11
|2
|3
|77
|193
|150
|Greenville
|55
|30
|20
|4
|1
|65
|185
|185
|Orlando
|55
|27
|19
|6
|3
|63
|204
|198
|South Carolina
|53
|29
|21
|2
|1
|61
|163
|150
|Cincinnati
|56
|28
|24
|4
|0
|60
|157
|164
|Atlanta
|53
|21
|25
|6
|1
|49
|177
|205
|Norfolk
|54
|20
|30
|4
|0
|44
|153
|201
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|53
|38
|12
|2
|1
|79
|221
|149
|Fort Wayne
|54
|32
|15
|5
|2
|71
|201
|162
|Quad City
|54
|30
|22
|0
|2
|62
|165
|162
|Kalamazoo
|54
|26
|24
|1
|3
|56
|152
|173
|Tulsa
|57
|25
|27
|5
|0
|55
|162
|183
|Wichita
|52
|16
|32
|3
|1
|36
|141
|203
|Indy
|54
|15
|35
|2
|2
|34
|135
|212
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|55
|37
|14
|1
|3
|78
|209
|159
|Allen
|57
|35
|17
|3
|2
|75
|228
|167
|Idaho
|54
|29
|18
|5
|2
|65
|182
|170
|Alaska
|52
|26
|18
|2
|6
|60
|166
|169
|Missouri
|52
|25
|20
|2
|5
|57
|170
|175
|Utah
|54
|25
|23
|4
|2
|56
|169
|186
|Rapid City
|52
|19
|25
|8
|0
|46
|166
|195
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Adirondack 4, Reading 2
Brampton 6, Manchester 5, OT
Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies
Atlanta 5, Orlando 4
Elmira 3, Florida 1
Toledo 7, Wheeling 0
Norfolk 5, Greenville 3
Fort Wayne 5, Indy 1
Cincinnati 2, Wichita 0
Allen 9, Tulsa 1
Kalamazoo 4, Quad City 2
Missouri 4, Idaho 2
Colorado 5, Utah 3
South Carolina at Rapid City, ppd.
Manchester 5, Alaska 4, OT
Kalamazoo 4, Quad City 1
Adirondack 4, Brampton 3, SO
Florida 3, Elmira 2, OT
Toledo 4, Wheeling 3, OT
Greenville 5, Norfolk 3
Fort Wayne 6, Wichita 0
Cincinnati 3, Indy 2
Idaho at Missouri, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
South Carolina at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Orlando, 1:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Florida at Brampton, 3 p.m.
Alaska at Manchester, 3 p.m.
Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Greenville at Reading, 5 p.m.
South Carolina at Rapid City, 5:05 p.m.
Missouri at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Wichita at Quad City, 5:05 p.m.
Indy at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
No games scheduled