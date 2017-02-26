Sports Listen

ECHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press
February 26, 2017
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Manchester 54 30 14 6 4 70 210 187
Adirondack 53 29 14 6 4 68 195 167
Reading 53 32 19 1 2 67 197 154
Brampton 53 30 16 3 4 67 194 189
Wheeling 53 27 20 6 0 60 181 169
Elmira 54 10 37 7 1 28 117 209
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 52 36 11 2 3 77 193 150
Greenville 55 30 20 4 1 65 185 185
South Carolina 54 30 21 2 1 63 167 151
Orlando 55 27 19 6 3 63 204 198
Cincinnati 56 28 24 4 0 60 157 164
Atlanta 53 21 25 6 1 49 177 205
Norfolk 54 20 30 4 0 44 153 201
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 53 38 12 2 1 79 221 149
Fort Wayne 54 32 15 5 2 71 201 162
Quad City 54 30 22 0 2 62 165 162
Kalamazoo 54 26 24 1 3 56 152 173
Tulsa 57 25 27 5 0 55 162 183
Wichita 52 16 32 3 1 36 141 203
Indy 54 15 35 2 2 34 135 212
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Colorado 56 38 14 1 3 80 216 160
Allen 57 35 17 3 2 75 228 167
Idaho 55 30 18 5 2 67 187 174
Alaska 52 26 18 2 6 60 166 169
Missouri 53 25 21 2 5 57 174 180
Utah 55 25 24 4 2 56 170 193
Rapid City 53 19 26 8 0 46 167 199

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Manchester 5, Alaska 4, OT

Kalamazoo 4, Quad City 1

Adirondack 4, Brampton 3, SO

Florida 3, Elmira 2, OT

Toledo 4, Wheeling 3, OT

Greenville 5, Norfolk 3

Fort Wayne 6, Wichita 0

Cincinnati 3, Indy 2

Idaho 5, Missouri 4

Colorado 7, Utah 1

South Carolina 4, Rapid City 1

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Orlando, 1:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Florida at Brampton, 3 p.m.

Alaska at Manchester, 3 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Greenville at Reading, 5 p.m.

South Carolina at Rapid City, 5:05 p.m.

Missouri at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Wichita at Quad City, 5:05 p.m.

Indy at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Adirondack at Brampton, 11 a.m.

Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

