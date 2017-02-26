ECHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Manchester
|54
|30
|14
|6
|4
|70
|210
|187
|Adirondack
|53
|29
|14
|6
|4
|68
|195
|167
|Reading
|53
|32
|19
|1
|2
|67
|197
|154
|Brampton
|53
|30
|16
|3
|4
|67
|194
|189
|Wheeling
|53
|27
|20
|6
|0
|60
|181
|169
|Elmira
|54
|10
|37
|7
|1
|28
|117
|209
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|52
|36
|11
|2
|3
|77
|193
|150
|Greenville
|55
|30
|20
|4
|1
|65
|185
|185
|South Carolina
|54
|30
|21
|2
|1
|63
|167
|151
|Orlando
|55
|27
|19
|6
|3
|63
|204
|198
|Cincinnati
|56
|28
|24
|4
|0
|60
|157
|164
|Atlanta
|53
|21
|25
|6
|1
|49
|177
|205
|Norfolk
|54
|20
|30
|4
|0
|44
|153
|201
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|53
|38
|12
|2
|1
|79
|221
|149
|Fort Wayne
|54
|32
|15
|5
|2
|71
|201
|162
|Quad City
|54
|30
|22
|0
|2
|62
|165
|162
|Kalamazoo
|54
|26
|24
|1
|3
|56
|152
|173
|Tulsa
|57
|25
|27
|5
|0
|55
|162
|183
|Wichita
|52
|16
|32
|3
|1
|36
|141
|203
|Indy
|54
|15
|35
|2
|2
|34
|135
|212
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|56
|38
|14
|1
|3
|80
|216
|160
|Allen
|57
|35
|17
|3
|2
|75
|228
|167
|Idaho
|55
|30
|18
|5
|2
|67
|187
|174
|Alaska
|52
|26
|18
|2
|6
|60
|166
|169
|Missouri
|53
|25
|21
|2
|5
|57
|174
|180
|Utah
|55
|25
|24
|4
|2
|56
|170
|193
|Rapid City
|53
|19
|26
|8
|0
|46
|167
|199
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Manchester 5, Alaska 4, OT
Kalamazoo 4, Quad City 1
Adirondack 4, Brampton 3, SO
Florida 3, Elmira 2, OT
Toledo 4, Wheeling 3, OT
Greenville 5, Norfolk 3
Fort Wayne 6, Wichita 0
Cincinnati 3, Indy 2
Idaho 5, Missouri 4
Colorado 7, Utah 1
South Carolina 4, Rapid City 1
Atlanta at Orlando, 1:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Florida at Brampton, 3 p.m.
Alaska at Manchester, 3 p.m.
Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Greenville at Reading, 5 p.m.
South Carolina at Rapid City, 5:05 p.m.
Missouri at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Wichita at Quad City, 5:05 p.m.
Indy at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
No games scheduled
Adirondack at Brampton, 11 a.m.
Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.