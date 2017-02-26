Sports Listen

ECHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press February 26, 2017 7:40 pm < a min read
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Manchester 55 30 15 6 4 70 212 194
Brampton 54 31 16 3 4 69 197 189
Adirondack 53 29 14 6 4 68 195 167
Reading 53 32 19 1 2 67 197 154
Wheeling 54 27 21 6 0 60 184 173
Elmira 54 10 37 7 1 28 117 209
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 53 36 12 2 3 77 193 153
Greenville 55 30 20 4 1 65 185 185
Orlando 56 28 19 6 3 65 207 200
South Carolina 54 30 21 2 1 63 167 151
Cincinnati 57 28 25 4 0 60 159 170
Atlanta 54 21 25 6 2 50 179 208
Norfolk 54 20 30 4 0 44 153 201
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 53 38 12 2 1 79 221 149
Fort Wayne 55 33 15 5 2 73 205 165
Quad City 54 30 22 0 2 62 165 162
Kalamazoo 55 27 24 1 3 58 158 175
Tulsa 58 25 28 5 0 55 163 187
Wichita 52 16 32 3 1 36 141 203
Indy 54 15 35 2 2 34 135 212
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Colorado 56 38 14 1 3 80 216 160
Allen 57 35 17 3 2 75 228 167
Idaho 55 30 18 5 2 67 187 174
Alaska 53 27 18 2 6 62 173 171
Missouri 54 26 21 2 5 59 178 181
Utah 55 25 24 4 2 56 170 193
Rapid City 53 19 26 8 0 46 167 199

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Manchester 5, Alaska 4, OT

Kalamazoo 4, Quad City 1

Adirondack 4, Brampton 3, SO

Florida 3, Elmira 2, OT

Toledo 4, Wheeling 3, OT

Greenville 5, Norfolk 3

Fort Wayne 6, Wichita 0

Cincinnati 3, Indy 2

Idaho 5, Missouri 4

Colorado 7, Utah 1

South Carolina 4, Rapid City 1

Sunday’s Games

Orlando 3, Atlanta 2, SO

Kalamazoo 6, Cincinnati 2

Brampton 3, Florida 0

Alaska 7, Manchester 2

Fort Wayne 4, Wheeling 3

Greenville at Reading, 5 p.m.

South Carolina at Rapid City, 5:05 p.m.

Missouri 4, Tulsa 1

Wichita at Quad City, 5:05 p.m.

Indy at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Adirondack at Brampton, 11 a.m.

Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

