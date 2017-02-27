ECHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Manchester
|55
|30
|15
|6
|4
|70
|212
|194
|Brampton
|54
|31
|16
|3
|4
|69
|197
|189
|Adirondack
|53
|29
|14
|6
|4
|68
|195
|167
|Reading
|54
|32
|20
|1
|2
|67
|200
|160
|Wheeling
|54
|27
|21
|6
|0
|60
|184
|173
|Elmira
|54
|10
|37
|7
|1
|28
|117
|209
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|53
|36
|12
|2
|3
|77
|193
|153
|Greenville
|56
|31
|20
|4
|1
|67
|191
|188
|Orlando
|56
|28
|19
|6
|3
|65
|207
|200
|South Carolina
|55
|30
|22
|2
|1
|63
|169
|156
|Cincinnati
|57
|28
|25
|4
|0
|60
|159
|170
|Atlanta
|54
|21
|25
|6
|2
|50
|179
|208
|Norfolk
|54
|20
|30
|4
|0
|44
|153
|201
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|54
|39
|12
|2
|1
|81
|229
|150
|Fort Wayne
|55
|33
|15
|5
|2
|73
|205
|165
|Quad City
|55
|31
|22
|0
|2
|64
|171
|166
|Kalamazoo
|55
|27
|24
|1
|3
|58
|158
|175
|Tulsa
|58
|25
|28
|5
|0
|55
|163
|187
|Wichita
|53
|16
|33
|3
|1
|36
|145
|209
|Indy
|55
|15
|36
|2
|2
|34
|136
|220
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|56
|38
|14
|1
|3
|80
|216
|160
|Allen
|57
|35
|17
|3
|2
|75
|228
|167
|Idaho
|55
|30
|18
|5
|2
|67
|187
|174
|Alaska
|53
|27
|18
|2
|6
|62
|173
|171
|Missouri
|54
|26
|21
|2
|5
|59
|178
|181
|Utah
|55
|25
|24
|4
|2
|56
|170
|193
|Rapid City
|54
|20
|26
|8
|0
|48
|172
|201
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Orlando 3, Atlanta 2, SO
Kalamazoo 6, Cincinnati 2
Brampton 3, Florida 0
Alaska 7, Manchester 2
Fort Wayne 4, Wheeling 3
Rapid City 5, South Carolina 2
Missouri 4, Tulsa 1
Quad City 6, Wichita 4
Toledo 8, Indy 1
Greenville 6, Reading 3
No games scheduled
Adirondack at Brampton, 11 a.m.
Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Manchester at Elmira, 7:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Quad City, 7:35 p.m.
Idaho at Rapid City, 8:35 p.m.
Alaska at Utah, 9 p.m.
South Carolina at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.