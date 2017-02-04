Eggert, Benecken on verge of overall luge World Cup victory

OBERHOF, Germany (AP) — Olympic champions Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt led a German sweep in a luge World Cup while Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken took another step toward overall victory on Saturday.

Wendl and Arlt were fastest in both runs for a combined time of 1 minute, 21.909 seconds, beating Eggert and Benecken by 0.156 seconds and Robin Johannes Geueke and David Gamm by 0.506.

Canada’s Tristan Walker and Justin Snith were fourth, ahead of Russia’s Vladislav Yuzhakov and Iurii Prokhorov.

Eggert and Benecken have a 167-point lead over Wendl and Arlt after 10 events, meaning the 2014-15 winners are all but certain to claim overall victory at one of the two final World Cups in Pyeongchang, South Korea or Altenberg, Germany later this month.

The men’s singles was scheduled later Saturday.