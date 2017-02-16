Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceImproper PaymentsFirst 100 DaysFBIMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Elmore scores 25 points,…

Elmore scores 25 points, leads Marshall over UAB 74-59

By The Associated Press February 16, 2017 10:09 pm < a min read
Share

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Jon Elmore scored 25 points and had five assists, and Marshall rolled to a 74-59 victory over Alabama-Birmingham on Thursday night.

Elmore was 9 of 19 from the floor and made four 3-pointers. Ryan Taylor added 17 points and Ajdin Penava had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Marshall (15-11, 8-5 Conference USA), which snapped an eight-game losing streak against UAB (15-12, 8-6).

Dirk Williams scored a career-high 23 points on 9-of-11 shooting to lead the Blazers.

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

The Thundering Herd led 43-42 with 13 minutes left before Penava made a layup, and Elmore converted a 3-point play and added a 3-pointer to stretch Marshall’s lead to 51-42. UAB pulled to 51-48 but didn’t get closer. Marshall led 61-51 with six minutes left and maintained the double-digit lead the rest of the way.

Advertisement

The Blazers outrebounded Marshall 44-38 but committed 21 turnovers.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Elmore scores 25 points,…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1878: Silver dollars made legal

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors perform evening colors aboard USS Carl Vinson

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended