Elmore scores 25 points, leads Marshall over UAB 74-59

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Jon Elmore scored 25 points and had five assists, and Marshall rolled to a 74-59 victory over Alabama-Birmingham on Thursday night.

Elmore was 9 of 19 from the floor and made four 3-pointers. Ryan Taylor added 17 points and Ajdin Penava had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Marshall (15-11, 8-5 Conference USA), which snapped an eight-game losing streak against UAB (15-12, 8-6).

Dirk Williams scored a career-high 23 points on 9-of-11 shooting to lead the Blazers.

The Thundering Herd led 43-42 with 13 minutes left before Penava made a layup, and Elmore converted a 3-point play and added a 3-pointer to stretch Marshall’s lead to 51-42. UAB pulled to 51-48 but didn’t get closer. Marshall led 61-51 with six minutes left and maintained the double-digit lead the rest of the way.

The Blazers outrebounded Marshall 44-38 but committed 21 turnovers.