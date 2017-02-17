Sports Listen

Sports News

European Tour-World Super 6 Perth Scores

By The Associated Press February 17, 2017 1:06 pm 3 min read
Friday
At Lake Karrinyup Country Club Course
Perth, Australiia
Purse: $1.175 million
Yardage: 7,143; Par: 72
Second Round
(a-amateur)
Brett Rumford, Australia 66-65—131
David Bransdon, Australia 69-64—133
Steven Jeffress, Australia 68-66—134
Lucas Herbert, Australia 67-68—135
Johannes Veerman, United States 67-68—135
Matthew Millar, Australia 71-65—136
Adam Blyth, Australia 67-69—136
Daniel Fox, Australia 67-69—136
Sebastian Heisele, Germany 67-69—136
Duncan Stewart, Scotland 72-65—137
Casey O’Toole, United States 67-70—137
Josh Younger, Australia 68-69—137
Ryan Fox, New Zealand 69-68—137
Ryan Evans, England 69-68—137
Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa 69-68—137
Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark 70-67—137
Michael Long, New Zealand 69-69—138
Hideto Tanihara, Japan 67-71—138
Jordan Smith, England 68-70—138
Thomas Detry, Belgium 71-67—138
Austin Connelly, Canada 69-69—138
Jeev Milkha Singh, India 70-68—138
Robert Allenby, Australia 69-69—138
Nick Cullen, Australia 69-69—138
Jason Scrivener, Australia 67-71—138
Jake Higginbottom, Australia 69-70—139
S.S.P. Chawrasia, India 71-68—139

Taylor Macdonald, Australia 68-71_139

Mark Foster, England 66-73—139
Pavit Tangkamolprasert, Thailand 68-71—139
Ashun Wu, China 72-67—139
Chiragh Kumar, India 70-69—139
Ben Eccles, Australia 71-69—140
Adam Bland, Australia 71-69—140
Prom Meesawat, Thailand 70-70—140
Phachara Khongwatmai, Thailand 68-72—140
Natipong Srithong, Thailand 69-71—140
Pep Angles, Spain 68-72—140
Richard McEvoy, England 71-69—140
James Heath, England 69-71—140
Mikko Korhonen, Finland 68-73—141
Jack Wilson, Australia 69-72—141
a-Curtis Luck, Australia 72-69—141
Gaganjeet Bhullar, India 72-69—141
Simon Khan, England 73-68—141
Jake McLeod, Australia 69-72—141
Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden 69-72—141
Jordan Zunic, Australia 73-68—141
Wade Ormsby, Australia 70-71—141
Charlie Ford, England 73-68—141
Christopher Wood, Australia 70-71—141
Ryan McCarthy, Australia 71-70—141
Richard Green, Australia 72-70—142
Samuel Brazel, Australia 71-71—142
Michael Hendry, New Zealand 71-71—142
Matthew Griffin, Australia 73-69—142
Thitiphun Chuayprakong, Thailand 68-74—142
Brett Coletta, Australia 73-69—142
Mark Brown, New Zealand 73-69—142
Tim Hart, Australia 70-72—142
Dimitrios Papadatos, Australia 68-74—142
Peter Uihlein, United States 71-71—142
Gregory Bourdy, France 71-71—142
Matthew Nixon, England 72-70—142
Ben Campbell, New Zealand 69-73—142
Aaron Wilkin, Australia 69-73—142
Panuphol Pittayarat, Thailand 72-70—142
Failed to make the cut
Shiv Kapur, India 70-73—143
Terry Pilkadaris, Australia 74-69—143
Stephen Leaney, Australia 71-72—143
Michael Sim, Australia 72-71—143
Aron Price, Australia 71-72—143
Tom Lewis, England 71-72—143
Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe 73-70—143
Brady Watt, Australia 70-73—143
Jyoti Randhawa, India 71-72—143
Robert Dinwiddie, England 67-76—143
Marcus Fraser, Australia 75-68—143
Brad Kennedy, Australia 74-69—143
Alexander Noren, Sweden 74-69—143
Deyen Lawson, Australia 71-72—143
Lasse Jensen, Denmark 72-71—143
James Nitties, Australia 70-73—143
John Parry, England 71-72—143
Aaron Rai, England 72-71—143
Josh Geary, New Zealand 69-74—143
Masahiro Kawamura, Japan 69-74—143
Todd Sinnott, Australia 76-68—144
Nathan Holman, Australia 71-73—144
Stephen Dartnall, Australia 67-77—144
Pontus Widegren, Sweden 73-71—144
Ashley Chesters, England 69-75—144
Oliver Wilson, England 75-69—144
S. Chikarangappa, India 71-73—144
Carlos Pigem, Spain 68-76—144
Damien Perrier, France 72-72—144
Jarryd Felton, Australia 74-70—144
Andrew Evans, Australia 72-72—144
Lionel Weber, France 72-72—144
David Klein, Germany 73-71—144
Ryan Haller, Australia 70-74—144
Edoardo Molinari, Italy 71-74—145
Liang Wenchong, China 76-69—145
Max McCardle, Australia 73-72—145
Andrew Martin, Australia 75-70—145
Matt Jager, Australia 71-74—145
Michael Wright, Australia 76-69—145
Josh Cabban, Australia 71-74—145
Adrien Saddier, France 75-70—145
Paul Maddy, England 73-72—145
Neven Basic, Australia 73-72—145
Richard Johnson, Sweden 71-74—145
Jamie Rutherford, England 76-69—145
Matt Ford, England 71-74—145
Rafa Echenique, Argentina 74-72—146
Nathan Kimsey, England 74-72—146
Zander Lombard, South Africa 75-71—146
Jason Norris, Australia 74-72—146
Joel Stalter, France 74-72—146
Anthony Houston, Australia 74-72—146
James Allan, England 74-72—146
Chan Shih-chang, Taiwan 73-74—147
Craig Parry, Australia 74-73—147
Damien Jordan, Australia 75-72—147
Stuart Manley, Wales 76-71—147
Matthew Giles, Australia 77-70—147
Rory Bourke, Australia 74-73—147
Nicholas Fung, Malaysia 72-75—147
Niclas Johansson, Sweden 77-70—147
Brad Shilton, New Zealand 78-69—147
Borja Virto, Spain 73-74—147
Piya Swangarunporn, Thailand 70-77—147
Siddikur Rahman, Bangladesh 75-72—147
Ashley Hall, Australia 77-71—148
Daniel Popovic, Australia 77-71—148
Johan Edfors, Sweden 72-76—148
Garrick Porteous, England 70-78—148
Scott Henry, Scotland 78-70—148
Brad Moules, Australia 77-71—148
Julien Guerrier, France 72-76—148
Nathan Green, Australia 75-73—148
Andrew Dodt, Australia 74-75—149
Steve Webster, England 76-73—149
Ben Evans, England 72-77—149
Lu Weichih, China 72-77—149
Brett Rankin, Australia 73-76—149
Hung Chien-yao, Taiwan 73-76—149
Jens Fahrbring, Sweden 76-74—150
Danny Chia, Malaysia 77-74—151
Aaron Townsend, Australia 77-74—151
Sam Chien, United States 74-78—152
Michael Jonzon, Sweden 78-76—154
David Horsey, England 76-79—155
Rahil Gangjee, India 75-81—156
Peter O’Malley, Australia 77-80—157
