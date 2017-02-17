European Tour-World Super 6 Perth Scores

|Friday
|At Lake Karrinyup Country Club Course
|Perth, Australiia
|Purse: $1.175 million
|Yardage: 7,143; Par: 72
|Second Round
|(a-amateur)
|Brett Rumford, Australia
|66-65—131
|David Bransdon, Australia
|69-64—133
|Steven Jeffress, Australia
|68-66—134
|Lucas Herbert, Australia
|67-68—135
|Johannes Veerman, United States
|67-68—135
|Matthew Millar, Australia
|71-65—136
|Adam Blyth, Australia
|67-69—136
|Daniel Fox, Australia
|67-69—136
|Sebastian Heisele, Germany
|67-69—136
|Duncan Stewart, Scotland
|72-65—137
|Casey O’Toole, United States
|67-70—137
|Josh Younger, Australia
|68-69—137
|Ryan Fox, New Zealand
|69-68—137
|Ryan Evans, England
|69-68—137
|Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa
|69-68—137
|Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark
|70-67—137
|Michael Long, New Zealand
|69-69—138
|Hideto Tanihara, Japan
|67-71—138
|Jordan Smith, England
|68-70—138
|Thomas Detry, Belgium
|71-67—138
|Austin Connelly, Canada
|69-69—138
|Jeev Milkha Singh, India
|70-68—138
|Robert Allenby, Australia
|69-69—138
|Nick Cullen, Australia
|69-69—138
|Jason Scrivener, Australia
|67-71—138
|Jake Higginbottom, Australia
|69-70—139
|S.S.P. Chawrasia, India
|71-68—139
|Mark Foster, England
|66-73—139
|Pavit Tangkamolprasert, Thailand
|68-71—139
|Ashun Wu, China
|72-67—139
|Chiragh Kumar, India
|70-69—139
|Ben Eccles, Australia
|71-69—140
|Adam Bland, Australia
|71-69—140
|Prom Meesawat, Thailand
|70-70—140
|Phachara Khongwatmai, Thailand
|68-72—140
|Natipong Srithong, Thailand
|69-71—140
|Pep Angles, Spain
|68-72—140
|Richard McEvoy, England
|71-69—140
|James Heath, England
|69-71—140
|Mikko Korhonen, Finland
|68-73—141
|Jack Wilson, Australia
|69-72—141
|a-Curtis Luck, Australia
|72-69—141
|Gaganjeet Bhullar, India
|72-69—141
|Simon Khan, England
|73-68—141
|Jake McLeod, Australia
|69-72—141
|Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden
|69-72—141
|Jordan Zunic, Australia
|73-68—141
|Wade Ormsby, Australia
|70-71—141
|Charlie Ford, England
|73-68—141
|Christopher Wood, Australia
|70-71—141
|Ryan McCarthy, Australia
|71-70—141
|Richard Green, Australia
|72-70—142
|Samuel Brazel, Australia
|71-71—142
|Michael Hendry, New Zealand
|71-71—142
|Matthew Griffin, Australia
|73-69—142
|Thitiphun Chuayprakong, Thailand
|68-74—142
|Brett Coletta, Australia
|73-69—142
|Mark Brown, New Zealand
|73-69—142
|Tim Hart, Australia
|70-72—142
|Dimitrios Papadatos, Australia
|68-74—142
|Peter Uihlein, United States
|71-71—142
|Gregory Bourdy, France
|71-71—142
|Matthew Nixon, England
|72-70—142
|Ben Campbell, New Zealand
|69-73—142
|Aaron Wilkin, Australia
|69-73—142
|Panuphol Pittayarat, Thailand
|72-70—142
|Failed to make the cut
|Shiv Kapur, India
|70-73—143
|Terry Pilkadaris, Australia
|74-69—143
|Stephen Leaney, Australia
|71-72—143
|Michael Sim, Australia
|72-71—143
|Aron Price, Australia
|71-72—143
|Tom Lewis, England
|71-72—143
|Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe
|73-70—143
|Brady Watt, Australia
|70-73—143
|Jyoti Randhawa, India
|71-72—143
|Robert Dinwiddie, England
|67-76—143
|Marcus Fraser, Australia
|75-68—143
|Brad Kennedy, Australia
|74-69—143
|Alexander Noren, Sweden
|74-69—143
|Deyen Lawson, Australia
|71-72—143
|Lasse Jensen, Denmark
|72-71—143
|James Nitties, Australia
|70-73—143
|John Parry, England
|71-72—143
|Aaron Rai, England
|72-71—143
|Josh Geary, New Zealand
|69-74—143
|Masahiro Kawamura, Japan
|69-74—143
|Todd Sinnott, Australia
|76-68—144
|Nathan Holman, Australia
|71-73—144
|Stephen Dartnall, Australia
|67-77—144
|Pontus Widegren, Sweden
|73-71—144
|Ashley Chesters, England
|69-75—144
|Oliver Wilson, England
|75-69—144
|S. Chikarangappa, India
|71-73—144
|Carlos Pigem, Spain
|68-76—144
|Damien Perrier, France
|72-72—144
|Jarryd Felton, Australia
|74-70—144
|Andrew Evans, Australia
|72-72—144
|Lionel Weber, France
|72-72—144
|David Klein, Germany
|73-71—144
|Ryan Haller, Australia
|70-74—144
|Edoardo Molinari, Italy
|71-74—145
|Liang Wenchong, China
|76-69—145
|Max McCardle, Australia
|73-72—145
|Andrew Martin, Australia
|75-70—145
|Matt Jager, Australia
|71-74—145
|Michael Wright, Australia
|76-69—145
|Josh Cabban, Australia
|71-74—145
|Adrien Saddier, France
|75-70—145
|Paul Maddy, England
|73-72—145
|Neven Basic, Australia
|73-72—145
|Richard Johnson, Sweden
|71-74—145
|Jamie Rutherford, England
|76-69—145
|Matt Ford, England
|71-74—145
|Rafa Echenique, Argentina
|74-72—146
|Nathan Kimsey, England
|74-72—146
|Zander Lombard, South Africa
|75-71—146
|Jason Norris, Australia
|74-72—146
|Joel Stalter, France
|74-72—146
|Anthony Houston, Australia
|74-72—146
|James Allan, England
|74-72—146
|Chan Shih-chang, Taiwan
|73-74—147
|Craig Parry, Australia
|74-73—147
|Damien Jordan, Australia
|75-72—147
|Stuart Manley, Wales
|76-71—147
|Matthew Giles, Australia
|77-70—147
|Rory Bourke, Australia
|74-73—147
|Nicholas Fung, Malaysia
|72-75—147
|Niclas Johansson, Sweden
|77-70—147
|Brad Shilton, New Zealand
|78-69—147
|Borja Virto, Spain
|73-74—147
|Piya Swangarunporn, Thailand
|70-77—147
|Siddikur Rahman, Bangladesh
|75-72—147
|Ashley Hall, Australia
|77-71—148
|Daniel Popovic, Australia
|77-71—148
|Johan Edfors, Sweden
|72-76—148
|Garrick Porteous, England
|70-78—148
|Scott Henry, Scotland
|78-70—148
|Brad Moules, Australia
|77-71—148
|Julien Guerrier, France
|72-76—148
|Nathan Green, Australia
|75-73—148
|Andrew Dodt, Australia
|74-75—149
|Steve Webster, England
|76-73—149
|Ben Evans, England
|72-77—149
|Lu Weichih, China
|72-77—149
|Brett Rankin, Australia
|73-76—149
|Hung Chien-yao, Taiwan
|73-76—149
|Jens Fahrbring, Sweden
|76-74—150
|Danny Chia, Malaysia
|77-74—151
|Aaron Townsend, Australia
|77-74—151
|Sam Chien, United States
|74-78—152
|Michael Jonzon, Sweden
|78-76—154
|David Horsey, England
|76-79—155
|Rahil Gangjee, India
|75-81—156
|Peter O’Malley, Australia
|77-80—157