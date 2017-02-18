Evans’ big 2nd half leads Oklahoma St past Oklahoma 96-92

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Jawun Evans scored 16 of his 27 points in the final seven minutes to help Oklahoma State rally and beat Oklahoma 96-92 on Saturday night.

Jeffrey Carroll scored 23 points and Phil Forte added 22 for the Cowboys (18-9, 7-7), who have won seven of their past eight conference games.

Oklahoma State won the earlier meeting this season 68-66 in Norman.

Rashard Odomes had career highs of 29 points and 10 rebounds, and Dante Buford and Christian James each scored 13 points for the Sooners (9-17, 3-11). The Cowboys denied Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger his 600th win.

James banked in a 3-pointer from the corner to give the Sooners an 80-69 lead midway through the second half, but Oklahoma State rallied, and Evans’ layup with 1:08 remaining put the Cowboys up for good.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma lost another close one. The Sooners had lost seven straight before the win over Texas on Tuesday, and they missed a chance to build momentum as a young team who lost point guard Jordan Woodard for the season with a torn ACL last Saturday.

Oklahoma State really needed this win. The Cowboys had been playing well lately, but they had little room for error because they lost their first six conference games. A loss to a last place team, even a talented one, would have been damaging on Selection Sunday.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma plays at Baylor on Tuesday. The Bears will be looking to bounce back after a close loss to Kansas.

Oklahoma State plays at Kansas State on Wednesday. Both teams are in the middle of the Big 12 standings, and a win would boost the NCAA Tournament resume for either team.

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP.