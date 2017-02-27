Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetNavy SecretaryHiring FreezeSecurity ClearanceMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Ex-NHL player's role in…

Ex-NHL player’s role in youth team brawl under scrutiny

By master
and The Associated Press February 27, 2017 5:58 pm < a min read
Share

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Prosecutors are looking at former NHL player Andrew Peters’ role in an on-ice brawl involving the youth hockey team he coaches in Buffalo.

A video posted on YouTube shows Saturday’s fight escalating into the Buffalo Junior Sabres’ bench and Peters appearing to shove a player from the opposing Ontario team backward onto the ice. After the game, the 36-year-old Peters was suspended from coaching Buffalo’s 15-and-under team.

A spokeswoman for Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says the office is conferring with Buffalo police, who were called to investigate. Spokeswoman Joanna Pasceri says no complaint has been filed.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

On his radio show Monday, Peters said he couldn’t discuss the altercation but that fighting in youth sports is unacceptable. He said he didn’t do a good job communicating that to his team.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Ex-NHL player's role in…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1951: States ratify 22nd Amendment

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

HHS secretary visits FDA

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6675 0.0006 0.61%
L 2020 25.0776 -0.0057 1.04%
L 2030 27.7837 -0.0140 1.48%
L 2040 29.8376 -0.0192 1.70%
L 2050 17.0692 -0.0141 1.91%
G Fund 15.2414 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.6459 0.0643 0.23%
C Fund 32.7539 0.0565 1.90%
S Fund 43.0714 0.0464 2.16%
I Fund 25.6378 -0.1967 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.