Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceEducation Dept.CybersecurityFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Falcons' coaching shakeup continues;…

Falcons’ coaching shakeup continues; Manuel to lead defense

By The Associated Press February 10, 2017 4:50 pm < a min read
Share

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have continued the dramatic remaking of their coaching staff following their Super Bowl loss by promoting Marquand Manuel to defensive coordinator.

The Falcons also hired Bryant Young as defensive line coach on Friday and two assistants received new titles. Raheem Morris was named wide receivers/passing game coordinator and assistant head coach, while Doug Mallory was promoted to defensive backs coach.

On Wednesday, the team said coach Dan Quinn has dismissed coordinator Richard Smith and defensive line coach Bryan Cox.

Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens

With offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kyle Shanahan leaving to become head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, the team has two new coordinators. Steve Sarkisian was hired from Alabama to replace Shanahan.

Advertisement

Manuel had been the team’s secondary coach.

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Falcons' coaching shakeup continues;…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1916: Sec. of War Lindley M. Garrison resigns

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Air National Guard clears path at base in Newburgh, New York

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended