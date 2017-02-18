Farah wins final indoor race of career in European record

Sports Listen

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Mo Farah marked the final indoor race of his career by breaking his own European record over 5,000 meters in a win at the Grand Prix in Birmingham on Saturday.

The four-time Olympic champion won in 13 minutes, 9.16 seconds, beating Bahrain’s Albert Rop in a sprint for the line.

The 33-year-old Farah is planning to transfer to road racing after the athletics world championship in London in August.

“I can’t quite believe it is my last race but I have had a great indoor career,” Farah said. “It is something that must come to an end. It is weird thinking about it and saying goodbye.”

Sports News
