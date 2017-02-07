Sports Listen

Trending:

Bug BountyHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysWhistleblowersMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Feuz fastest in 1st…

Feuz fastest in 1st men’s downhill practice at ski worlds

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 5:17 am < a min read
Share

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Switzerland looked right at home at the ski world championships on Tuesday when Beat Feuz was fastest in a men’s downhill practice.

Feuz, who won the World Cup downhill and super-G in St. Moritz last March, was 0.21 seconds faster than Brice Roger of France as most racers took a cautious first look at the course in perfect conditions.

Defending world champion Patrick Kueng was third fastest, 0.22 behind Swiss teammate Feuz.

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

Swiss skiers have had most access to the Corviglia track, where the United States team was unable to get expected training runs last month. Still, Jared Goldberg was fourth fastest Tuesday and Tommy Biesemeyer was sixth.

Advertisement

Another downhill training is scheduled for Thursday before Saturday’s medal race.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Feuz fastest in 1st…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1911: Ronald Reagan born

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors celebrate touchdown during Super Bowl LI

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended