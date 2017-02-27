Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetNavy SecretaryHiring FreezeSecurity ClearanceMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » FGCU beats Stetson 87-57…

FGCU beats Stetson 87-57 in Atlantic Sun quarters

By master
and The Associated Press February 27, 2017 9:16 pm < a min read
Share

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Zach Johnson hit four 3-pointers and scored 19 points, Marc-Eddy Norelia had 12 points and a season-high 15 rebounds for his second double-double of the season and Florida Gulf Coast beat Stetson 87-57 on Monday night in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Sun Tournament.

It was the second most points scored in the conference tournament’s history and the second largest margin of victory.

FGCU went on a 12-0 run late in the first half and had a 48-30 halftime lead after shooting 54.3 percent and holding Stetson to 10-of-27 shooting. Johnson hit back-to-back 3-pointers for an 18-point lead with 11:19 to go and Brandon Goodwin made his eighth assist on a Johnson 3-pointer for a 76-49 lead.

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

Christian Terrell added three 3s and 12 points and Goodwin finished with 13 points for FGCU (24-7), which plays fifth-seed Kennesaw State on Thursday. Demetris Morant, who was tabbed as the ASUN defensive player of the year on Sunday, had eight points and six rebounds. He’s the second Eagle to earn the award along with Bernard Thompson in 2013.

Advertisement

Derick Newton led Stetson (11-21) with 17 points and Luke Doyle hit four 3-pointers for 12 points.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » FGCU beats Stetson 87-57…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1951: States ratify 22nd Amendment

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Diver explores underwater structure

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 27, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6734 0.0059 0.61%
L 2020 25.0931 0.0155 1.04%
L 2030 27.8106 0.0269 1.48%
L 2040 29.8725 0.0349 1.70%
L 2050 17.0933 0.0241 1.91%
G Fund 15.2443 0.0029 0.20%
F Fund 17.6028 -0.0431 0.23%
C Fund 32.7920 0.0381 1.90%
S Fund 43.3981 0.3267 2.16%
I Fund 25.6259 -0.0119 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.