FGCU beats Stetson 87-57 in Atlantic Sun quarters

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Zach Johnson hit four 3-pointers and scored 19 points, Marc-Eddy Norelia had 12 points and a season-high 15 rebounds for his second double-double of the season and Florida Gulf Coast beat Stetson 87-57 on Monday night in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Sun Tournament.

It was the second most points scored in the conference tournament’s history and the second largest margin of victory.

FGCU went on a 12-0 run late in the first half and had a 48-30 halftime lead after shooting 54.3 percent and holding Stetson to 10-of-27 shooting. Johnson hit back-to-back 3-pointers for an 18-point lead with 11:19 to go and Brandon Goodwin made his eighth assist on a Johnson 3-pointer for a 76-49 lead.

Christian Terrell added three 3s and 12 points and Goodwin finished with 13 points for FGCU (24-7), which plays fifth-seed Kennesaw State on Thursday. Demetris Morant, who was tabbed as the ASUN defensive player of the year on Sunday, had eight points and six rebounds. He’s the second Eagle to earn the award along with Bernard Thompson in 2013.

Derick Newton led Stetson (11-21) with 17 points and Luke Doyle hit four 3-pointers for 12 points.