FGSU beats USC-Upstate in OT, wins share of Atlantic Sun

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Brandon Goodwin scored 29 points and Florida Gulf Coast survived to beat South Carolina-Upstate 97-89 in overtime on Saturday to clinch at least a share of the Atlantic Sun regular season championship.

Florida Gulf Coast held a commanding 43-27 lead at the half. But USC-Upstate chipped away, and finally tied it at 79 on a Josh Cuthbertson jumper at the buzzer which sent the game to overtime.

A Christian Terrell 3-pointer highlighted a 9-4 stretch for the Eagles (22-7, 11-2) to open overtime. The Spartans did not seriously threaten the rest of the way, as Florida Gulf Coast outscored them 18-10 over the five extra minutes.

Terrell added 18 points and Demetris Morant had 14 for Florida Gulf Coast, which can clinch the out-right conference crown with either a Lipscomb loss or a win against Stetson on Feb. 23. The Eagles 22 wins are their most since becoming a Division I program.

Michael Buchanon led the Spartans (17-13, 7-6) with 29 points. Cuthbertson finished with 22.