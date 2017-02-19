Sports Listen

Flames-Canucks Sum

By The Associated Press February 19, 2017 1:06 am < a min read
Calgary 0 0 1 0—1
Vancouver 1 0 0 1—2

First Period_1, Vancouver, Edler 3 (Stecher), 12:44.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_2, Calgary, Giordano 8 (Frolik, Tkachuk), 19:54.

Overtime_3, Vancouver, Tanev 1 (D.Sedin), 0:34.

Shots on Goal_Calgary 8-9-18-1_36. Vancouver 9-7-2-1_19.

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 4; Vancouver 0 of 5.

Goalies_Calgary, Elliott 12-13-3 (19 shots-17 saves). Vancouver, Miller 16-16-3 (36-35).

A_18,865 (18,890). T_2:33.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Vaughan Rody.

Sports News
