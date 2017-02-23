Sports Listen

Flames-Lightning Sums

By master February 23, 2017
Calgary 0 2 1—3
Tampa Bay 1 0 1—2

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Namestnikov 9 (Coburn, Point), 6:17. Penalties_Hamilton, CGY, (tripping), 6:27; Dotchin, TB, (tripping), 10:30; Stralman, TB, (delay of game), 12:49.

Second Period_2, Calgary, Backlund 18 (Hamilton, Giordano), 5:04. 3, Calgary, Monahan 20 (Hamilton, Gaudreau), 6:25. Penalties_Hedman, TB, (holding), 11:18; Bouma, CGY, Major (fighting), 14:14; Dotchin, TB, Major (fighting), 14:14.

Third Period_4, Calgary, Hamilton 10 (Backlund, Frolik), 17:02 (pp). 5, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 23 (Filppula, Hedman), 18:47 (pp). Penalties_Stone, CGY, (tripping), 0:34; Killorn, TB, (tripping), 15:45; Stajan, CGY, (tripping), 18:03.

Shots on Goal_Calgary 8-10-7_25. Tampa Bay 5-7-13_25.

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 1 of 4; Tampa Bay 1 of 3.

Goalies_Calgary, Elliott 14-13-3 (25 shots-23 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 11-13-5 (25-22).

A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:31.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Jonny Murray.

