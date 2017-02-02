Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Flames to practice outdoor…

Flames to practice outdoor in Central Park on Saturday

By master February 2, 2017 6:23 pm < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The Calgary Flames will have the New York City skyline as a backdrop for their Saturday practice.

The Flames are scheduled to skate outside on Lasker Rink in Central Park’s north end. A team spokesman said the Flames will put on their equipment at their hotel and take a bus to the rink and back.

The Winnipeg Jets (2013), Philadelphia Flyers and Florida Panthers (2011) have also held practices at Lasker, used as a swimming pool in the summer and a two-sheet skating rink in winter.

Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens

Lasker and Wollman Rink in the park’s south end are both managed by President Donald Trump’s business empire.

Advertisement

Calgary faces the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. The New York Knicks are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Garden on Saturday.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Flames to practice outdoor…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1848: Treaty extends US borders to Pacific Ocean

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

A Sailor practices proper freefall technique during military freefall training.

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended