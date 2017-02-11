Florida Gulf Coast beats Kennesaw State to stay atop A-Sun

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Goodwin had 24 points to help Florida Gulf Coast stay in first place in the Atlantic Sun with a 75-63 win over Kennesaw State on Saturday night.

Demetris Morant added 17 points and seven rebounds and Zach Johnson scored 10. The Eagles (20-7, 9-2) had an 11-3 run to lead 75-59 before the Owls (12-15, 6-5) scored the game’s final two baskets.

Kendrick Ray scored 19 points, Aubrey Williams had 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Tyler Hooker scored 11 for Kennesaw State.

The Owls opened the second half with an 8-0 run to take their only lead of the second half at 37-36. The Eagles answered with 10 straight points and kept the lead between seven and 11 points until their late run pushed the margin to 16.

Florida Gulf Coast maintained its share of the conference lead with Lipscomb, which beat Stetson 97-85 on Saturday.