Flyers’ Brandon Manning suspended 2 games for interference

February 27, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Brandon Manning has been suspended for two games by the NHL for interference against Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel.

The punishment stems from Saturday’s game in Pittsburgh at 3:26 of the second period.

The NHL said Monday that Manning will lose more than $10,833 in salary. The money goes to the players’ emergency assistance fund.

Topics:
All News Sports News
