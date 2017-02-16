Flyers-Flames Sum

|Philadelphia
|1
|0
|0—1
|Calgary
|1
|1
|1—3
First Period_1, Philadelphia, Cousins 6 (Read), 1:30. 2, Calgary, Tkachuk 11 (Backlund, Hamilton), 4:28.
Second Period_3, Calgary, Brodie 4 (Tkachuk, Engelland), 12:45.
Third Period_4, Calgary, Giordano 7, 19:21.
January retirement numbers fall short of dire, post-election preditions
Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 15-10-9_34. Calgary 8-5-10_23.
Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 4; Calgary 0 of 3.
Goalies_Philadelphia, Neuvirth 9-6-1 (22 shots-20 saves). Calgary, Elliott 12-13-2 (34-33).
A_18,815 (19,289). T_2:37.
Referees_Mike Leggo, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Lonnie Cameron.