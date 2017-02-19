Sports Listen

Former Syracuse player sentenced to 10 years in stabbing

By The Associated Press February 19, 2017 1:02 pm < a min read
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A former Syracuse University football player has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for the stabbing attack on two of his former teammates last year.

The Post-Standard of Syracuse reports (http://bit.ly/2l1DSqW ) Naesean Howard was sentenced Friday for the April 2016 attack on Chauncey Scissum and Corey Winfield at a party.

Howard was dismissed from the team in 2014.

In court, Howard said the attack wasn’t intentional and that he was going through mental stress.

Prosecutors had sought a 20-year sentence.

