Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceDoDSocial mediaFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Former UEFA boss Platini…

Former UEFA boss Platini attends 1st game since suspension

By The Associated Press February 22, 2017 3:04 pm < a min read
Share

SAINT-ETIENNE, France (AP) — Former UEFA president Michel Platini has returned to a soccer stadium for the first time since being handed a four-year suspension in 2016.

The France great watched from the stands as Saint-Etienne was knocked out of the Europa League by Manchester United on Wednesday.

Platini, who played for Saint-Etienne from 1979-82, is suspended from football-related activities for conflict of interest over a $2 million payment he received in 2011 from FIFA.

White House prepping government reorg executive order

Platini did not go to any Euro 2016 games in his native France last summer despite the FIFA ethics committee saying he could attend matches.

Advertisement

Manchester United won the return leg 1-0 and advanced to the last 16 with a 4-0 win on aggregate.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Former UEFA boss Platini…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1732: George Washington born

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Video: Pruitt addresses EPA employees for first time

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6604 0.0195 0.61%
L 2020 25.0734 0.0474 1.04%
L 2030 27.7865 0.0769 1.48%
L 2040 29.8460 0.0958 1.70%
L 2050 17.0787 0.0619 1.91%
G Fund 15.2384 0.0040 0.20%
F Fund 17.5344 -0.0018 0.23%
C Fund 32.7117 0.1964 1.90%
S Fund 43.4356 0.3155 2.16%
I Fund 25.6606 -0.0109 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.