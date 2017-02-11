Forte, Carroll lead Oklahoma State over Texas 84-71

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Phil Forte and Jeffrey Carroll each scored 18 points to lead Oklahoma State to a convincing 84-71 victory over Texas on Saturday.

Davon Dillard scored a career-high 15 points and matched his personal best with eight rebounds while Jawun Evans contributed 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Cowboys (16-9, 5-7 Big 12), who have won six of its last seven.

“I was obviously very pleased with the outcome,” Cowboys coach Brad Underwood said. “The most important thing today is, to win in February, tremendous energy, tremendous emotion, and we have to understand the importance of every game this time of year, because we are playing for a lot.”

Jarrett Allen had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Texas (10-15, 4-8), while Andrew Jones scored 16. The Longhorns remain winless in true road games this season (0-8) and are 0-11 in their last 11 games outside of Austin.

“Certainly, our last two games on the road, we have not been as good defensively as we needed to be or as we have been in certain other games,” Texas coach Shaka Smart said. “I think Oklahoma State played terrific today, I thought they played with a real pace to them, a real aggressiveness. But to go on the road, you certainly can’t let a team score 84 points and you have to be able to come out at halftime and put some stops together if you want to win.”

During a dominant stretch covering the last nine minutes of the first half and the first 2½ of the second, Oklahoma State took over the contest, out-scoring the Longhorns 36-12, including a 13-2 run to open the second half, to take a 51-35 lead. The Cowboys maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the way.

“I feel like we played with more intensity, we started outplaying them and it just changed the whole game,” said Dillard, whose stunning dunk on a rebound with 13:58 left brought the crowd of 8,592 out of their seats. “Diving on the floor for loose balls, rebounding, stopping their bigs from scoring – those are some of the things that helped us get the lead going into the second half.”

BIG PICTURE

Texas: After pulling out a tight 67-65 win over Iowa State on Tuesday, the Longhorns jumped out to a strong start, leading by as much as eight in the first half before being overrun. … Allen, just a freshman, continued his impressive growth into an impact player, recording at least 17 points and eight rebounds for the fourth straight game. Allen, a 60.2 percent free-throw shooter entering the day, did miss all seven of his free throws, though.

Oklahoma State: After a furious comeback attempt, which included a 12-0 run in the final three minutes, fell short in a 72-69 loss to No. 6 Baylor on Wednesday, the Cowboys bounced back with another strong performance. … Following a mid-season tweak in defensive tactics, Oklahoma State has gone 6-1 and has consistently looked like an elite team, and that was on full display again.

INJURIES

Underwood announced that junior guard Tavarius Shine, who has been sidelined with a back injury since Nov. 23, will undergo season-ending surgery on Tuesday. Shine played the first six games of the year, averaging 4.5 points and 1.7 rebounds in 17.3 minutes per game. “The young man has really fought extremely hard to try to come back and play this season,” Underwood said, “and we got to get him healthy.”

STAT OF THE NIGHT

Texas shot just 17 percent (4-of-23) from 3-point range while Oklahoma State was 10 for 19 (53 percent). For the Longhorns, Jones was 0 for 6, Jacob Young 0 for 5 and Eric Davis shot 1 for 5. Forte, who recently set the Oklahoma State record for career 3-pointers made (311 and counting) was 4 for 6 and Leyton Hammonds was 3 for 3.

UP NEXT

Texas next returns to the state on Tuesday to visit Oklahoma, which currently owns the Big 12’s worst record.

Oklahoma State goes to TCU on Wednesday. The Cowboys won the first meeting 89-76.