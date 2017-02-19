Foster’s 35 points leads No. 20 Creighton in win over Hoyas

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Marcus Foster scored a career-high 35 points and No. 20 Creighton broke open the game early in the second half in an 87-70 victory over Georgetown on Sunday.

Creighton (22-5, 9-5 Big East) shot 53 percent while avenging a 20-point road loss to the Hoyas on Jan 25. Georgetown (14-13, 5-9) shot just 38.5 percent in its first game since Feb. 11 and was 3 of 22 from 3-point range.

Isaiah Zierden added 13 points and Justin Patton and Cole Huff had 10 apiece for the Bluejays.

L.J. Peak, held to two points over the first 16 minutes, finished with 23 to lead Georgetown.

Khyri Thomas, scoreless in the first half, blocked Peak’s shot from under the basket and then hit a 3-pointer during a 19-6 run that gave Creighton a 60-44 lead. The spurt also featured two 3s by Foster and a couple of dunks by Patton, who was on the bench for the last 8 minutes of the first half with two fouls.

The Hoyas looked to be gaining momentum as they pulled within 66-55, but then they went scoreless for nearly 4 1/2 minutes.

Rodney Pryor added 16 points and Jessie Govan had 12 for the Hoyas.

Foster was 13 of 19 from the field and finished his big game with a 3-pointer in the final minute.

The Bluejays rode the shooting of Foster and Huff to a 41-33 halftime lead. Foster and Huff combined for 25 first-half points on 11-of-16 shooting. The Hoyas were 1 for 8 from 3-point range and committed 10 turnovers in the first half.

BIG PICTURE

Georgetown: The Hoyas have been one of the best defensive teams in the Big East this season, but they sure weren’t Sunday.

Creighton: The Bluejays are revving up from 3-point range again after a January slump. They hit 9 of 20 against the Hoyas and are 59 of 117 (50.4 percent) the last five games.

UP NEXT

Georgetown hosts DePaul on Wednesday. The Hoyas defeated DePaul 76-73 on Jan. 31.

Creighton hosts Providence on Wednesday. The Bluejays won the first meeting 78-64 on Jan. 7.

