Fowler builds 4-shot lead at Honda

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Winless in more than a year, Rickie Fowler built a four-shot lead going into the final round of the Honda Classic.

Fowler made two birdies on the last three holes Saturday at PGA National for a 5-under 65 as everyone around him was struggling to finish. Fowler was at 13-under 197, four shots ahead of Tyrrell Hatton of England.

It was the third straight week that someone built a big lead on the PGA Tour after 54 holes. Jordan Spieth was six shots clear at Pebble Beach, while Dustin Johnson was up by five shots at Riviera.

Fowler’s last victory was in Abu Dhabi a year ago January. He hasn’t won on the PGA Tour since the Deutsche Bank Championship on Labor Day in 2015.