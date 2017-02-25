Sports Listen

Trending:

CBPNavyRecreation.govFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Fowler builds 4-shot lead…

Fowler builds 4-shot lead at Honda

By DOUG FERGUSON
and The Associated Press February 25, 2017 5:45 pm < a min read
Share

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Winless in more than a year, Rickie Fowler built a four-shot lead going into the final round of the Honda Classic.

Fowler made two birdies on the last three holes Saturday at PGA National for a 5-under 65 as everyone around him was struggling to finish. Fowler was at 13-under 197, four shots ahead of Tyrrell Hatton of England.

It was the third straight week that someone built a big lead on the PGA Tour after 54 holes. Jordan Spieth was six shots clear at Pebble Beach, while Dustin Johnson was up by five shots at Riviera.

White House prepping government reorg executive order

Fowler’s last victory was in Abu Dhabi a year ago January. He hasn’t won on the PGA Tour since the Deutsche Bank Championship on Labor Day in 2015.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Fowler builds 4-shot lead…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1868: President Andrew Johnson impeached

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Massachusetts Air National Guard commander plants tree in Kenya

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6675 0.0006 0.61%
L 2020 25.0776 -0.0057 1.04%
L 2030 27.7837 -0.0140 1.48%
L 2040 29.8376 -0.0192 1.70%
L 2050 17.0692 -0.0141 1.91%
G Fund 15.2414 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.6459 0.0643 0.23%
C Fund 32.7539 0.0565 1.90%
S Fund 43.0714 0.0464 2.16%
I Fund 25.6378 -0.1967 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.