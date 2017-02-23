Frazier scores 28, Georgia tops Alabama 60-55

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — J.J. Frazier scored 28 points in his second straight huge game to lead short-handed Georgia to a 60-55 victory over Alabama Thursday night.

Frazier scored 11 straight points in the final minutes to help the Bulldogs (16-12, 7-8 Southeastern Conference) hold on after losing most of a 14-point second-half lead. He scored 19 points after halftime to pick up much of the scoring load for injured Yante Maten.

Fresh from a season-best 36-point effort in a loss to No. 11 Kentucky, Frazier made 3 of 4 free throws in the final 50 seconds. Alabama (16-11, 9-6) missed a couple of 3-point attempts and Juwan Parker made 1 of 2 foul shots.

Parker scored nine points while Derek Ogbeide had seven points and nine rebounds for Georgia.

Ar’Mond Davis scored 17 points on 7-of-18 shooting to lead Alabama. Braxton Key had 14 of his 16 points in the second half while Donte Hall had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Alabama trailed by 14 in the second half before hitting six straight shots and eventually cut the margin to one point a number of times. Georgia kept answering.

First, Tyree Crump hit back to back 3-pointers for his only baskets of the game and then Frazier resumed blowing past defenders on his way to the basket.

Alabama made 21 of 63 shots (33.3 percent) and was just 4 of 23 (17 percent) from 3-point range.

The Bulldogs led 30-18 at halftime, and it could have been worse. Avery Johnson Jr. stole the ball and Davis finished with a dunk at the buzzer. It still matched the low first-half point total for Alabama, which poured in 41 by halftime in winning the first meeting.

BIG PICTURE

Georgia: Was minus Maten, who sprained his right knee early in an 82-77 loss to No. 11 Kentucky. … Made 23 of 49 shots, a 46.9 percent clip.

Alabama: Had won two straight games. … Tide started 2-of-16 shooting over the first 10 minutes and missed its first seven 3-point attempts. … Shot 22.6 percent (7 of 31) in the first half.

UP NEXT

Georgia: Hosts LSU, which has lost 14 straight games.

Alabama: Travels to Texas A&M in the team’s second-to-last road game.