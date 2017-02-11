Fred Couples stroke back in PGA Champions Tour event

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Fred Couples birdied the final two holes Saturday to pull within a stroke of the leaders in the PGA Champions Tour’s Allianz Championship.

The 57-year-old Couples shot a 7-under 65 to reach 11-under 133 on The Old Course at Broken Sound.

Doug Garwood, Joe Durant, Scott McCarron and first-round leader Olin Browne shared the top spot, all birdieing the par-5 18th. Garwood shot 64, Durant 65, McCarron 66, and Browne 69. Tom Pernice Jr. had a 64 to match Couples at 11 under.

Couples is playing in Florida for the first time since the 2006 Honda Classic. He birdied the first three holes, dropped a stroke on the par-4 fourth, birdied the par-5 sixth and eagled the par-4 10th. The Hall of Famer won the last of his 11 senior titles in 2014.

Bernhard Langer was tied for 54th after his second straight 71. The 59-year-old German star is coming off a victory in the season opener in Hawaii, his 30th career victory on the PGA Tour Champions. He won the Allianz Championship in 2010.

Defending champion Esteban Toledo was 8 under after a 67.

Winning Ryder Cup captains Jose Maria Olazabal and Paul McGinley are making their debuts on the 50-and-over tour in the first full-field event of the year. Olazabal was tied for 23rd at 6 under after a 67, and McGinley was tied for 44th at 3 under after a 73.

John Daly eagled the 18th in a 75 that left him tied for 69th at 2 over.