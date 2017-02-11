Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceEducation Dept.CybersecurityFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Friday's College Basketball

Friday’s College Basketball

By The Associated Press February 11, 2017 1:44 am < a min read
Share

EAST

Castleton 74, Maine Maritime 69, OT

Dayton 75, Rhode Island 74

Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

Harvard 87, Brown 74

Advertisement

Monmouth (NJ) 62, Manhattan 58

Niagara 94, Canisius 81

Penn 70, Columbia 62

Princeton 69, Cornell 60

Utica 71, Houghton 59

Yale 73, Dartmouth 64

SOUTH

No scores reported from the SOUTH.

MIDWEST

Akron 87, E. Michigan 76

Augustana (SD) 80, Sioux Falls 78

Bethany Lutheran 90, Northland 37

Finlandia 96, Martin Luther 69

Mary 99, St. Cloud St. 79

Minn. St.-Moorhead 102, Bemidji St. 78

Minn.-Morris 63, Northwestern (Minn.) 33

Minot St. 79, Minn. Duluth 63

North Central (Minn.) 95, Crown (Minn.) 91

Northern St. (SD) 85, Minn.-Crookston 80

Oakland 89, Detroit 80

Ohio 79, Ball St. 77

SW Minnesota St. 85, Wayne (Neb.) 82

Upper Iowa 83, Minn. St.-Mankato 73

Winona St. 82, Concordia (St.P.) 67

SOUTHWEST

No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.

FAR WEST

Coll. of Idaho 96, Oregon Tech 78

E. Oregon 94, S. Oregon 83

Hawaii 74, Cal Poly 65

NW Christian 96, Multnomah Bible 76

Warner Pacific 93, Corban 75

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Friday's College Basketball
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1916: Sec. of War Lindley M. Garrison resigns

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Air National Guard clears path at base in Newburgh, New York

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended