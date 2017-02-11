Friday’s College Basketball

EAST
Castleton 74, Maine Maritime 69, OT
Dayton 75, Rhode Island 74
Harvard 87, Brown 74
Monmouth (NJ) 62, Manhattan 58
Niagara 94, Canisius 81
Penn 70, Columbia 62
Princeton 69, Cornell 60
Utica 71, Houghton 59
Yale 73, Dartmouth 64
SOUTH
No scores reported from the SOUTH.
MIDWEST
Akron 87, E. Michigan 76
Augustana (SD) 80, Sioux Falls 78
Bethany Lutheran 90, Northland 37
Finlandia 96, Martin Luther 69
Mary 99, St. Cloud St. 79
Minn. St.-Moorhead 102, Bemidji St. 78
Minn.-Morris 63, Northwestern (Minn.) 33
Minot St. 79, Minn. Duluth 63
North Central (Minn.) 95, Crown (Minn.) 91
Northern St. (SD) 85, Minn.-Crookston 80
Oakland 89, Detroit 80
Ohio 79, Ball St. 77
SW Minnesota St. 85, Wayne (Neb.) 82
Upper Iowa 83, Minn. St.-Mankato 73
Winona St. 82, Concordia (St.P.) 67
SOUTHWEST
No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.
FAR WEST
Coll. of Idaho 96, Oregon Tech 78
E. Oregon 94, S. Oregon 83
Hawaii 74, Cal Poly 65
NW Christian 96, Multnomah Bible 76
Warner Pacific 93, Corban 75