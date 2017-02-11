Friday’s College Basketball

EAST

Castleton 74, Maine Maritime 69, OT

Dayton 75, Rhode Island 74

Harvard 87, Brown 74

Advertisement

Monmouth (NJ) 62, Manhattan 58

Niagara 94, Canisius 81

Penn 70, Columbia 62

Princeton 69, Cornell 60

Utica 71, Houghton 59

Yale 73, Dartmouth 64

SOUTH

No scores reported from the SOUTH.

MIDWEST

Akron 87, E. Michigan 76

Augustana (SD) 80, Sioux Falls 78

Bethany Lutheran 90, Northland 37

Finlandia 96, Martin Luther 69

Mary 99, St. Cloud St. 79

Minn. St.-Moorhead 102, Bemidji St. 78

Minn.-Morris 63, Northwestern (Minn.) 33

Minot St. 79, Minn. Duluth 63

North Central (Minn.) 95, Crown (Minn.) 91

Northern St. (SD) 85, Minn.-Crookston 80

Oakland 89, Detroit 80

Ohio 79, Ball St. 77

SW Minnesota St. 85, Wayne (Neb.) 82

Upper Iowa 83, Minn. St.-Mankato 73

Winona St. 82, Concordia (St.P.) 67

SOUTHWEST

No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.

FAR WEST

Coll. of Idaho 96, Oregon Tech 78

E. Oregon 94, S. Oregon 83

Hawaii 74, Cal Poly 65

NW Christian 96, Multnomah Bible 76

Warner Pacific 93, Corban 75