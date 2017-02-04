Friday’s College Basketball Scores

Brown 81, Cornell 70
Harvard 69, Penn 59
Hobart 92, St. Lawrence 78
Iona 95, Rider 76
Monmouth (NJ) 71, St. Peter’s 70
Princeton 69, Dartmouth 64
Yale 87, Columbia 78
Rhode Island 70, Davidson 59
Augustana (SD) 87, Minn.-Crookston 68
Bemidji St. 78, Wayne (Neb.) 76
Buffalo 96, Ball St. 69
Cent. Michigan 86, W. Michigan 82
Mary 81, Sioux Falls 73
Minn. St.-Mankato 56, Minn. Duluth 51
Minn. St.-Moorhead 85, Winona St. 63
Northern St. (SD) 83, Upper Iowa 72
SW Minnesota St. 74, Minot St. 64
St. Cloud St. 88, Concordia (St.P.) 56
Viterbo 66, Valley City St. 58
Coll. of Idaho 70, Warner Pacific 62
E. Oregon 77, Multnomah Bible 45
NW Christian 50, Evergreen St. 49
Northwest U. 62, Corban 58
S. Oregon 102, Walla Walla 52