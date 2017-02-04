Friday’s College Basketball Scores

Sports Listen

EAST

Brown 81, Cornell 70

Harvard 69, Penn 59

Hobart 92, St. Lawrence 78

Iona 95, Rider 76

Monmouth (NJ) 71, St. Peter’s 70

Princeton 69, Dartmouth 64

Yale 87, Columbia 78

SOUTH

Rhode Island 70, Davidson 59

MIDWEST

Augustana (SD) 87, Minn.-Crookston 68

Bemidji St. 78, Wayne (Neb.) 76

Buffalo 96, Ball St. 69

Cent. Michigan 86, W. Michigan 82

Mary 81, Sioux Falls 73

Minn. St.-Mankato 56, Minn. Duluth 51

Minn. St.-Moorhead 85, Winona St. 63

Northern St. (SD) 83, Upper Iowa 72

SW Minnesota St. 74, Minot St. 64

St. Cloud St. 88, Concordia (St.P.) 56

Viterbo 66, Valley City St. 58

FAR WEST

Coll. of Idaho 70, Warner Pacific 62

E. Oregon 77, Multnomah Bible 45

NW Christian 50, Evergreen St. 49

Northwest U. 62, Corban 58

S. Oregon 102, Walla Walla 52

