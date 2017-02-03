Sports Listen

Friday’s College Hockey Scores

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 11:17 pm < a min read
EAST

Providence 3, Maine 2

Holy Cross 8, American Intl. 2

Castleton 2, Skidmore 2, OT

Air Force 6, Bentley 1

RIT 4, Robert Morris 1

Sacred Heart 2, Mercyhurst 2, OT

UMass-Lowell 6, Northeastern 4

Boston College 6, New Hampshire 4

UConn 2, Merrimack 2, OT

Princeton 4, Yale 2

RPI 5, Colgate 2

Quinnipiac 1, Brown 0

Harvard 5, Dartmouth 2

Boston U. 3, UMass 1

Canisius 4, Army 1

Cornell 5, Union (N.Y.) 3

MIDWEST

N. Michigan 3, Bowling Green 0

W. Michigan 4, Arizona St. 2

Wisconsin 6, Michigan St. 3

Vermont 4, Notre Dame 4, OT

Michigan 5, Ohio St. 4

Minnesota 5, Penn St. 1

Concordia Wisconsin 3, St. Scholastica 2, OT

Omaha 2, Minn.-Duluth 2, OT

Bemidji St. 4, Michigan Tech 2

St. Cloud St. 3, North Dakota 1

