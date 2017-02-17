Sports Listen

Friday's College Hockey Scores

By The Associated Press February 17, 2017
EAST

New Hampshire 4, Boston U. 4, OT

Minnesota 6, Penn St. 3

Nazareth 4, Utica 1

Cornell 4, St. Lawrence 2

Dartmouth 5, Brown 4

RPI 4, Princeton 3

Union (N.Y.) 4, Quinnipiac 1

Harvard 4, Yale 2

Vermont 3, Boston College 3, OT

Merrimack 4, Maine 3, OT

Northeastern 3, UConn 0

Air Force 4, RIT 2

Army 3, Holy Cross 1

Canisius 5, Niagara 2

Mercyhurst 7, Robert Morris 4

Bentley 4, Sacred Heart 0

MIDWEST

Ohio St. 3, Michigan St. 2

Ferris St. 2, Alaska Anchorage 1

W. Michigan 4, North Dakota 2

Sports News
