Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Friday's College Hockey Scores

Friday’s College Hockey Scores

By The Associated Press
February 24, 2017
EAST

Notre Dame 3, Boston U. 1

Cornell 2, RPI 0

Harvard 4, Clarkson 1

Princeton 7, Brown 2

Quinnipiac 3, Yale 2

Holy Cross 5, Bentley 4, OT

Union (N.Y.) 4, Colgate 3, OT

St. Lawrence 5, Dartmouth 4

Providence 6, UMass 2

UConn 5, New Hampshire 3

Vermont 3, Merrimack 1

Northeastern 5, Maine 4, OT

MIDWEST

Penn St. 4, Michigan St. 2

Ohio St. 4, Michigan 2

Bowling Green 7, Ala.-Huntsville 0

Ferris St. 6, Lake Superior St. 4

Michigan Tech 3, N. Michigan 2

The Associated Press

