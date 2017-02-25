Sports Listen

Friday’s College Hockey Scores

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press February 25, 2017 12:51 am < a min read
EAST

Notre Dame 3, Boston U. 1

Cornell 2, RPI 0

Harvard 4, Clarkson 1

Princeton 7, Brown 2

Quinnipiac 3, Yale 2

Holy Cross 5, Bentley 4, OT

Union (N.Y.) 4, Colgate 3, OT

St. Lawrence 5, Dartmouth 4

Providence 6, UMass 2

UConn 5, New Hampshire 3

Vermont 3, Merrimack 1

Northeastern 5, Maine 4, OT

Mass.-Lowell 3, Boston College 1

MIDWEST

Penn St. 4, Michigan St. 2

Ohio St. 4, Michigan 2

Bowling Green 7, Ala.-Huntsville 0

Ferris St. 6, Lake Superior St. 4

Michigan Tech 3, N. Michigan 2

Bemidji St. 2, Minnesota St. 1

Wisconsin 3, Minnesota 2

Miami (Ohio) 3, Minn.-Duluth 3, OT

North Dakota 6, Omaha 4

FAR WEST

Air Force 5, Sacred Heart 0

Denver 4, St. Cloud St. 3

Colorado College 4, W. Michigan 3, OT

