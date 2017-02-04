Sports Listen

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017
BOYS BASKETBALL

Aberdeen 81, Elkton 72

Albert Einstein 57, Rockville 39

Archbishop Spalding 78, Gilman 66

Atholton 66, Marriotts Ridge 57

Baltimore Poly 52, Edmondson-Westside 26

Benjamin Franklin High School 47, City College 45

Bladensburg 63, High Point 52

Bohemia Manor 63, Perryville 57

Boys Latin 52, Archbishop Curley 47

Broadneck 66, Annapolis 65

Brunswick 50, Boonsboro 46

Bullis 68, Landon 65

Calverton 45, Grace Christian Academy 35

Catonsville 56, Baltimore Chesapeake 32

Century 60, Westminster 53

Clarksburg 70, Northwest – Mtg 60

Coppin Academy 55, Kings Christian 42

Crossland 57, Tall Oaks 25

Digital Harbor 68, Baltimore Northwestern 58

Dundalk 51, New Town 38

Eleanor Roosevelt 83, Laurel 47

Fairmont Heights 72, Largo 63

Fallston 72, Bel Air 60

Fort Hill 51, Frankfort, W.Va. 36

Franklin 76, Towson 44

Frederick Douglass 101, Surrattsville 49

Georgetown Prep 63, Episcopal, Va. 58

Gerstell Academy 64, St. John’s Catholic Prep 59

Glenelg 62, Howard 50

Gonzaga College, D.C. 74, St. Mary’s Ryken 64

Granite Baptist Church School 77, Red Lion Christian, Pa. 11

Great Mills 90, Calvert 75

Gwynn Park 59, Central 57

Harford Tech 69, Edgewood 65

Harwood Southern 59, Arundel 41

Havre de Grace 62, North Harford 58

Henry Wise 81, C. H. Flowers 71

Huntingtown 58, Chopticon 44

Hyattsville Northwestern 58, DuVal 50

Hyndman, Pa. 72, Hancock 42

Lackey 68, La Plata 49

Liberty 55, South Carroll 54

Long Reach 54, Oakland Mills 41

Loyola 87, Calvert Hall College 84

Magruder 61, Springbrook 54

Manchester Valley 70, Francis Scott Key 68

Milford Mill 82, Patapsco 43

Montgomery Blair 63, John F. Kennedy 60

Mountain Ridge 81, Smithsburg 69

Mt. St. Joseph’s 72, St. Maria Goretti 60

National Academy Foundation 67, FAET 40

New Era Academy 77, Reginald Lewis 50

North County 65, Glen Burnie 62

North Point 79, McDonough 49

Northeast – AA 72, Meade 62

Northern – Cal 66, Leonardtown 47

Northern Garrett 78, Salisbury 26

Oakdale 49, Linganore 44

Old Mill 64, Pasadena Chesapeake 54

Owings Mills 68, Parkville 62

Oxon Hill 87, Friendly 66

Paint Branch 90, Hubie Blake 60

Parkdale 46, Bowie 44

Patterson 49, Dunbar 47

Perry Hall 74, Overlea 40

Pikesville 58, Sparrows Point 36

Quince Orchard 63, Poolesville 40

Randallstown 80, Eastern Tech 30

Richard Montgomery 86, Wheaton 62

Rising Sun 64, North East 45

River Hill 54, Reservoir 42

Seneca Valley 81, Damascus 54

Severn 59, Indian Creek 49

Severna Park 44, South River 35

Sherwood 73, Northwood 46

Southwestern 61, Carver Vo- Tech 34

St. Andrew’s 74, Flint Hill, Va. 59

St. Charles 62, Thomas Stone 46

St. John’s, D.C. 71, Good Counsel 46

Thomas Johnson 61, Urbana 59

Tuscarora 59, Frederick 58

Walkersville 86, Catoctin 41

Walter Johnson 53, Bethesda 44

Watkins Mill 57, Gaithersburg 45

Western STES 55, Kenwood 44

Wilde Lake 55, Centennial 51

Williamsport 68, South Hagerstown 47

Winston Churchill 61, Walt Whitman 37

Winters Mill 71, Hereford 58

Woodlawn 70, Lansdowne 51

St. James Tournament

National Christian Academy 64, Martinsburg, W.Va. 56

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Annapolis 47, Broadneck 38

Annapolis Area Christian 54, Severn 34

Arundel 44, Harwood Southern 28

Baltimore Northwestern def. Digital Harbor, forfeit

Baltimore Poly 69, Edmondson-Westside 6

Bethesda 62, Walter Johnson 42

Bladensburg 54, High Point 20

Calvert 63, Great Mills 43

Calverton 45, Grace Christian Academy 35

Catonsville 93, Baltimore Chesapeake 43

Chopticon 63, Huntingtown 45

City College 60, Benjamin Franklin High School 26

Clarksburg 61, Northwest – Mtg 53

Coppin Academy 49, Kings Christian 41

Damascus 65, Seneca Valley 24

Delmarva Christian, Del. 44, Gunston Day 17

Dulaney 42, Carver Arts & Tech 38

Eastern Tech 25, Randallstown 24

Elizabeth Seton 85, Bishop McNamara 77

FAET 40, National Academy Foundation 19

Franklin 54, Towson 41

Frederick Douglass 63, Surrattsville 19

Gaithersburg 56, Watkins Mill 35

Gwynn Park 82, Central 48

Hampshire, W.Va. 65, Bishop Walsh 19

Henry Wise 47, C. H. Flowers 46

Holy Cross 57, St. Mary’s Ryken 47

Howard 46, Glenelg 39

Hyattsville Northwestern 44, DuVal 43

Indian Creek 38, Bryn Mawr 22

KASA 30, Baltimore Douglass 15

Lackey 42, La Plata 35

Lansdowne 68, Woodlawn 48

Largo 78, Fairmont Heights 24

Leonardtown 51, Northern – Cal 33

Long Reach 39, Oakland Mills 33

Manchester Valley 49, Francis Scott Key 30

Meade 67, Northeast – AA 32

Mercy 44, Maryvale 40

Milford Mill 99, Patapsco 11

Montgomery Blair 64, John F. Kennedy 34

North County 38, Glen Burnie 36

North Point 83, McDonough 29

Oakdale 49, Linganore 44, OT

Oakland Southern 52, Allegany 50

Old Mill 62, Pasadena Chesapeake 48

Overlea 63, Perry Hall 41

Owings Mills 54, Parkville 39

Paint Branch 57, Hubie Blake 26

Pallotti 51, Archbishop Spalding 41

Parkdale 55, Bowie 36

Patterson Mill 48, Winters Mill 19

Quince Orchard 33, Poolesville 25

Red Lion Christian, Pa. 42, Granite Baptist Church School 28

Reginald Lewis 67, New Era Academy 15

Reservoir 41, River Hill 38

Richard Montgomery 58, Wheaton 30

Rockville 55, Albert Einstein 23

Roland Park Country 57, John Carroll 47

Sherwood 60, Northwood 47

South Carroll 51, Liberty 37

South River 35, Severna Park 30

Sparrows Point 50, Pikesville 35

Springbrook 54, Magruder 53

St. Frances 51, Seton Keough 41

St. John’s, D.C. 52, Good Counsel 50

St. John’s Catholic Prep 46, Institute of Notre Dame 40

St. Mary’s 47, Saint Timothy’s 37

Thomas Stone 69, St. Charles 65

Urbana 53, Thomas Johnson 39

Walkersville 67, Catoctin 44

Walt Whitman 60, Winston Churchill 51

Western 69, Mergenthaler 31

Western STES 42, Kenwood 22

Westminster 68, Century 39

Williamsport 53, South Hagerstown 28

Sports News
