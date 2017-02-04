Friday’s Scores

Aberdeen 81, Elkton 72
Albert Einstein 57, Rockville 39
Archbishop Spalding 78, Gilman 66
Atholton 66, Marriotts Ridge 57
Baltimore Poly 52, Edmondson-Westside 26
Benjamin Franklin High School 47, City College 45
Bladensburg 63, High Point 52
Bohemia Manor 63, Perryville 57
Boys Latin 52, Archbishop Curley 47
Broadneck 66, Annapolis 65
Brunswick 50, Boonsboro 46
Bullis 68, Landon 65
Calverton 45, Grace Christian Academy 35
Catonsville 56, Baltimore Chesapeake 32
Century 60, Westminster 53
Clarksburg 70, Northwest – Mtg 60
Coppin Academy 55, Kings Christian 42
Crossland 57, Tall Oaks 25
Digital Harbor 68, Baltimore Northwestern 58
Dundalk 51, New Town 38
Eleanor Roosevelt 83, Laurel 47
Fairmont Heights 72, Largo 63
Fallston 72, Bel Air 60
Fort Hill 51, Frankfort, W.Va. 36
Franklin 76, Towson 44
Frederick Douglass 101, Surrattsville 49
Georgetown Prep 63, Episcopal, Va. 58
Gerstell Academy 64, St. John’s Catholic Prep 59
Glenelg 62, Howard 50
Gonzaga College, D.C. 74, St. Mary’s Ryken 64
Granite Baptist Church School 77, Red Lion Christian, Pa. 11
Great Mills 90, Calvert 75
Gwynn Park 59, Central 57
Harford Tech 69, Edgewood 65
Harwood Southern 59, Arundel 41
Havre de Grace 62, North Harford 58
Henry Wise 81, C. H. Flowers 71
Huntingtown 58, Chopticon 44
Hyattsville Northwestern 58, DuVal 50
Hyndman, Pa. 72, Hancock 42
Lackey 68, La Plata 49
Liberty 55, South Carroll 54
Long Reach 54, Oakland Mills 41
Loyola 87, Calvert Hall College 84
Magruder 61, Springbrook 54
Manchester Valley 70, Francis Scott Key 68
Milford Mill 82, Patapsco 43
Montgomery Blair 63, John F. Kennedy 60
Mountain Ridge 81, Smithsburg 69
Mt. St. Joseph’s 72, St. Maria Goretti 60
National Academy Foundation 67, FAET 40
New Era Academy 77, Reginald Lewis 50
North County 65, Glen Burnie 62
North Point 79, McDonough 49
Northeast – AA 72, Meade 62
Northern – Cal 66, Leonardtown 47
Northern Garrett 78, Salisbury 26
Oakdale 49, Linganore 44
Old Mill 64, Pasadena Chesapeake 54
Owings Mills 68, Parkville 62
Oxon Hill 87, Friendly 66
Paint Branch 90, Hubie Blake 60
Parkdale 46, Bowie 44
Patterson 49, Dunbar 47
Perry Hall 74, Overlea 40
Pikesville 58, Sparrows Point 36
Quince Orchard 63, Poolesville 40
Randallstown 80, Eastern Tech 30
Richard Montgomery 86, Wheaton 62
Rising Sun 64, North East 45
River Hill 54, Reservoir 42
Seneca Valley 81, Damascus 54
Severn 59, Indian Creek 49
Severna Park 44, South River 35
Sherwood 73, Northwood 46
Southwestern 61, Carver Vo- Tech 34
St. Andrew’s 74, Flint Hill, Va. 59
St. Charles 62, Thomas Stone 46
St. John’s, D.C. 71, Good Counsel 46
Thomas Johnson 61, Urbana 59
Tuscarora 59, Frederick 58
Walkersville 86, Catoctin 41
Walter Johnson 53, Bethesda 44
Watkins Mill 57, Gaithersburg 45
Western STES 55, Kenwood 44
Wilde Lake 55, Centennial 51
Williamsport 68, South Hagerstown 47
Winston Churchill 61, Walt Whitman 37
Winters Mill 71, Hereford 58
Woodlawn 70, Lansdowne 51
National Christian Academy 64, Martinsburg, W.Va. 56
Annapolis 47, Broadneck 38
Annapolis Area Christian 54, Severn 34
Arundel 44, Harwood Southern 28
Baltimore Northwestern def. Digital Harbor, forfeit
Baltimore Poly 69, Edmondson-Westside 6
Bethesda 62, Walter Johnson 42
Bladensburg 54, High Point 20
Calvert 63, Great Mills 43
Calverton 45, Grace Christian Academy 35
Catonsville 93, Baltimore Chesapeake 43
Chopticon 63, Huntingtown 45
City College 60, Benjamin Franklin High School 26
Clarksburg 61, Northwest – Mtg 53
Coppin Academy 49, Kings Christian 41
Damascus 65, Seneca Valley 24
Delmarva Christian, Del. 44, Gunston Day 17
Dulaney 42, Carver Arts & Tech 38
Eastern Tech 25, Randallstown 24
Elizabeth Seton 85, Bishop McNamara 77
FAET 40, National Academy Foundation 19
Franklin 54, Towson 41
Frederick Douglass 63, Surrattsville 19
Gaithersburg 56, Watkins Mill 35
Gwynn Park 82, Central 48
Hampshire, W.Va. 65, Bishop Walsh 19
Henry Wise 47, C. H. Flowers 46
Holy Cross 57, St. Mary’s Ryken 47
Howard 46, Glenelg 39
Hyattsville Northwestern 44, DuVal 43
Indian Creek 38, Bryn Mawr 22
KASA 30, Baltimore Douglass 15
Lackey 42, La Plata 35
Lansdowne 68, Woodlawn 48
Largo 78, Fairmont Heights 24
Leonardtown 51, Northern – Cal 33
Long Reach 39, Oakland Mills 33
Manchester Valley 49, Francis Scott Key 30
Meade 67, Northeast – AA 32
Mercy 44, Maryvale 40
Milford Mill 99, Patapsco 11
Montgomery Blair 64, John F. Kennedy 34
North County 38, Glen Burnie 36
North Point 83, McDonough 29
Oakdale 49, Linganore 44, OT
Oakland Southern 52, Allegany 50
Old Mill 62, Pasadena Chesapeake 48
Overlea 63, Perry Hall 41
Owings Mills 54, Parkville 39
Paint Branch 57, Hubie Blake 26
Pallotti 51, Archbishop Spalding 41
Parkdale 55, Bowie 36
Patterson Mill 48, Winters Mill 19
Quince Orchard 33, Poolesville 25
Red Lion Christian, Pa. 42, Granite Baptist Church School 28
Reginald Lewis 67, New Era Academy 15
Reservoir 41, River Hill 38
Richard Montgomery 58, Wheaton 30
Rockville 55, Albert Einstein 23
Roland Park Country 57, John Carroll 47
Sherwood 60, Northwood 47
South Carroll 51, Liberty 37
South River 35, Severna Park 30
Sparrows Point 50, Pikesville 35
Springbrook 54, Magruder 53
St. Frances 51, Seton Keough 41
St. John’s, D.C. 52, Good Counsel 50
St. John’s Catholic Prep 46, Institute of Notre Dame 40
St. Mary’s 47, Saint Timothy’s 37
Thomas Stone 69, St. Charles 65
Urbana 53, Thomas Johnson 39
Walkersville 67, Catoctin 44
Walt Whitman 60, Winston Churchill 51
Western 69, Mergenthaler 31
Western STES 42, Kenwood 22
Westminster 68, Century 39
Williamsport 53, South Hagerstown 28