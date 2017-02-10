Friday’s Scores

Brunswick 55, Catoctin 52, OT
Liberty 65, Winters Mill 46
North Point 79, Thomas Stone 64
Oakdale 63, Tuscarora 53
Paint Branch 88, Bethesda 68
Patuxent 60, Chopticon 41
Springbrook 57, Watkins Mill 47
St. Charles 55, Lackey 41
St. John’s, D.C. 72, St. Mary’s Ryken 62
Walkersville 64, Williamsport 61
Calvert 59, Leonardtown 54
Catonsville 70, Franklin 34
Manchester Valley 54, Century 43
Northern – Cal 56, Great Mills 36
Oakdale 54, Tuscarora 47
St. Charles 64, Lackey 38