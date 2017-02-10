Friday’s Scores

Atlantic Shores Christian 45, Alliance Christian 18
Bishop Ireton 73, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 43
Bishop Sullivan 54, Walsingham Academy 26
Central Wise 50, Lebanon 36
Chatham 50, Tunstall 6
Collegiate-Richmond 51, St. Margaret’s 21
Culpeper 61, Manassas Park 35
East Rockingham 67, R.E. Lee-Staunton 33
Eastside 64, J.I. Burton 47
Grace Christian 51, Bath County 30
Highland Springs 72, Lloyd Bird 62
Holy Cross Regional 37, Timberlake Christian 19
Loudoun Valley 46, Dominion 28
Louisa 63, Western Albemarle 46
McLean 45, James Madison 44
Midlothian 73, Huguenot 51
Millbrook 70, Handley 32
Mountain View 62, Potomac 41
Osbourn Park 52, Osbourn 48
Patriot 56, Battlefield 52, OT
South Lakes 46, Hayfield 38
St. Catherine’s 66, St. Annes-Belfield 65
Tuscarora 70, Broad Run 31
William Byrd 57, Rockbridge County 33
William Monroe 36, Warren County 34
Albemarle 81, Charlottesville 53
Atlantic Shores Christian 104, Alliance Christian 57
Booker T. Washington 51, Woodrow Wilson 43
Culpeper 74, Brentsville 62
Fork Union Prep 94, Christchurch 86, OT
Graham 53, Richlands 39
Harrisonburg 64, Woodgrove 39
King George 55, Chancellor 53
Lloyd Bird 107, Highland Springs 61
Lord Botetourt 60, Staunton River 55
Loudoun County 76, Dominion 67
Loudoun Valley 59, Heritage (Leesburg) 47
Millbrook 60, James Wood 55, OT
Norfolk Academy 52, Broadwater Academy 19
Oscar Smith 50, Western Branch 47
Potomac School 72, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 28
Rock Ridge 73, Park View-Sterling 26
Trinity Episcopal 70, Collegiate-Richmond 60
William Campbell 63, Luray 48
William Monroe 101, Skyline 61
Williamsburg Christian Academy 70, Isle of Wight Academy 46