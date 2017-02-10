Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceEducation Dept.CybersecurityFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Friday's Scores

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press February 10, 2017 9:28 pm < a min read
Share
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Atlantic Shores Christian 45, Alliance Christian 18

Bishop Ireton 73, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 43

Bishop Sullivan 54, Walsingham Academy 26

Connolly calls for 3.2 percent pay raise for feds in 2018

Central Wise 50, Lebanon 36

Advertisement

Chatham 50, Tunstall 6

Collegiate-Richmond 51, St. Margaret’s 21

Culpeper 61, Manassas Park 35

East Rockingham 67, R.E. Lee-Staunton 33

East Rockingham 67, R.E. Lee-Staunton 33

Eastside 64, J.I. Burton 47

Grace Christian 51, Bath County 30

Highland Springs 72, Lloyd Bird 62

Holy Cross Regional 37, Timberlake Christian 19

Loudoun Valley 46, Dominion 28

Louisa 63, Western Albemarle 46

McLean 45, James Madison 44

Midlothian 73, Huguenot 51

Millbrook 70, Handley 32

Mountain View 62, Potomac 41

Osbourn Park 52, Osbourn 48

Patriot 56, Battlefield 52, OT

South Lakes 46, Hayfield 38

St. Catherine’s 66, St. Annes-Belfield 65

Tuscarora 70, Broad Run 31

William Byrd 57, Rockbridge County 33

William Monroe 36, Warren County 34

BOYS BASKETBALL

Albemarle 81, Charlottesville 53

Atlantic Shores Christian 104, Alliance Christian 57

Booker T. Washington 51, Woodrow Wilson 43

Culpeper 74, Brentsville 62

Fork Union Prep 94, Christchurch 86, OT

Graham 53, Richlands 39

Harrisonburg 64, Woodgrove 39

King George 55, Chancellor 53

Lloyd Bird 107, Highland Springs 61

Lord Botetourt 60, Staunton River 55

Loudoun County 76, Dominion 67

Loudoun Valley 59, Heritage (Leesburg) 47

Millbrook 60, James Wood 55, OT

Norfolk Academy 52, Broadwater Academy 19

Oscar Smith 50, Western Branch 47

Potomac School 72, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 28

Rock Ridge 73, Park View-Sterling 26

Trinity Episcopal 70, Collegiate-Richmond 60

William Campbell 63, Luray 48

William Monroe 101, Skyline 61

Williamsburg Christian Academy 70, Isle of Wight Academy 46

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Friday's Scores
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1916: Sec. of War Lindley M. Garrison resigns

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Air National Guard clears path at base in Newburgh, New York

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended