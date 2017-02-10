Sports Listen

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press February 10, 2017
BOYS BASKETBALL

Aberdeen 68, Patterson Mill 48

Annapolis Area Christian 76, Severn 67

Archbishop Spalding 79, Loyola 62

Arundel 79, Annapolis 67

Bel Air 52, North Harford 49

Bishop O’Connell, Va. 55, Dematha 53

Brunswick 55, Catoctin 52, OT

Carver Vo- Tech 69, Reginald Lewis 46

Catonsville 71, Franklin 66

Centennial 59, Long Reach 57

Century 78, Manchester Valley 50

Chapelgate 63, Coppin Academy 60

Digital Harbor 77, Southwestern 67

Edgewood 73, C. Milton Wright 69, OT

Episcopal, Va. 64, Bullis 62

Faith Christian Academy 48, Mt. Airy Christian 43

Francis Scott Key 63, Damascus 52

Gaithersburg 64, Albert Einstein 58

Gilman 69, Friends 33

Hammond 53, Glenelg 45

Havre de Grace 77, Perryville 51

Hereford 58, Carver Arts & Tech 39

Indian Creek 78, St. Mary’s 67

John Carroll 53, Calvert Hall College 48

Joppatowne 78, Harford Tech 46

Lake Clifton 48, City College 37

Liberty 65, Winters Mill 46

Linganore 61, Urbana 46

Magruder 87, Wheaton 54

Meade 68, North County 34

Montgomery Blair 56, Clarksburg 50

New Town 51, Parkville 35

North Hagerstown 66, Middletown 31

North Point 79, Thomas Stone 64

Oakdale 63, Tuscarora 53

Old Mill 43, Glen Burnie 39

Overlea 75, Towson 61

Paint Branch 88, Bethesda 68

Pasadena Chesapeake 57, Northeast – AA 49

Patterson 71, Mergenthaler 40

Patuxent 60, Chopticon 41

Perry Hall 80, Eastern Tech 41

Poolesville 51, Richard Montgomery 48

Quince Orchard 67, John F. Kennedy 55

Rising Sun 75, Bohemia Manor 68

Seneca Valley 93, Hubie Blake 54

South River 57, Broadneck 50

Springbrook 57, Watkins Mill 47

St. Charles 55, Lackey 41

St. Frances 69, Mt. St. Joseph’s 67

St. John’s, D.C. 72, St. Mary’s Ryken 62

St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 53, Landon 47

Walkersville 64, Williamsport 61

Walter Johnson 65, Northwood 46

Woodlawn 81, Kenwood 40

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Arundel 42, Annapolis 36

Baltimore Poly 51, Dunbar 36

Bishop McNamara 81, Holy Cross 55

Bishop O’Connell, Va. 55, Elizabeth Seton 49

Bohemia Manor 53, Rising Sun 24

Calvert 59, Leonardtown 54

Catonsville 70, Franklin 34

Chopticon 63, Patuxent 14

City College 49, Lake Clifton 28

Gaithersburg 54, Albert Einstein 15

Glenelg 49, Hammond 32

Howard 51, Mt. Hebron 29

Hubie Blake 42, Seneca Valley 26

Loch Raven 37, Pikesville 22

Manchester Valley 54, Century 43

Marriotts Ridge 53, River Hill 37

Meade 42, North County 29

Mergenthaler 69, Patterson 33

Middletown 53, North Hagerstown 32

Milford Mill 75, Dundalk 23

Montgomery Blair 47, Clarksburg 34

Mt. Airy Christian 62, Faith Christian Academy 34

New Era Academy 45, National Academy Foundation 11

New Town 72, Parkville 33

North Point 82, Thomas Stone 58

Northern – Cal 56, Great Mills 36

Oakdale 54, Tuscarora 47

Old Mill 72, Glen Burnie 28

Pasadena Chesapeake 47, Northeast – AA 19

Poolesville 70, Richard Montgomery 38

Randallstown 57, Lansdowne 33

Reginald Lewis 56, Carver Vo- Tech 30

Severna Park 60, Harwood Southern 39

South River 64, Broadneck 48

St. Charles 64, Lackey 38

St. John’s, D.C. 71, St. Mary’s Ryken 49

St. Maria Goretti 51, Gerstell Academy 37

Towson 59, Overlea 31

Walt Whitman 65, Wootton 40

Walter Johnson 46, Northwood 35

Western 66, Baltimore Douglass 6

Wheaton 49, Magruder 41

Winston Churchill 57, Crossland 55

Sports News
Recommended