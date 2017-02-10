Friday’s Scores

Aberdeen 68, Patterson Mill 48
Annapolis Area Christian 76, Severn 67
Archbishop Spalding 79, Loyola 62
Arundel 79, Annapolis 67
Bel Air 52, North Harford 49
Bishop O’Connell, Va. 55, Dematha 53
Brunswick 55, Catoctin 52, OT
Carver Vo- Tech 69, Reginald Lewis 46
Catonsville 71, Franklin 66
Centennial 59, Long Reach 57
Century 78, Manchester Valley 50
Chapelgate 63, Coppin Academy 60
Digital Harbor 77, Southwestern 67
Edgewood 73, C. Milton Wright 69, OT
Episcopal, Va. 64, Bullis 62
Faith Christian Academy 48, Mt. Airy Christian 43
Francis Scott Key 63, Damascus 52
Gaithersburg 64, Albert Einstein 58
Gilman 69, Friends 33
Hammond 53, Glenelg 45
Havre de Grace 77, Perryville 51
Hereford 58, Carver Arts & Tech 39
Indian Creek 78, St. Mary’s 67
John Carroll 53, Calvert Hall College 48
Joppatowne 78, Harford Tech 46
Lake Clifton 48, City College 37
Liberty 65, Winters Mill 46
Linganore 61, Urbana 46
Magruder 87, Wheaton 54
Meade 68, North County 34
Montgomery Blair 56, Clarksburg 50
New Town 51, Parkville 35
North Hagerstown 66, Middletown 31
North Point 79, Thomas Stone 64
Oakdale 63, Tuscarora 53
Old Mill 43, Glen Burnie 39
Overlea 75, Towson 61
Paint Branch 88, Bethesda 68
Pasadena Chesapeake 57, Northeast – AA 49
Patterson 71, Mergenthaler 40
Patuxent 60, Chopticon 41
Perry Hall 80, Eastern Tech 41
Poolesville 51, Richard Montgomery 48
Quince Orchard 67, John F. Kennedy 55
Rising Sun 75, Bohemia Manor 68
Seneca Valley 93, Hubie Blake 54
South River 57, Broadneck 50
Springbrook 57, Watkins Mill 47
St. Charles 55, Lackey 41
St. Frances 69, Mt. St. Joseph’s 67
St. John’s, D.C. 72, St. Mary’s Ryken 62
St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 53, Landon 47
Walkersville 64, Williamsport 61
Walter Johnson 65, Northwood 46
Woodlawn 81, Kenwood 40
Arundel 42, Annapolis 36
Baltimore Poly 51, Dunbar 36
Bishop McNamara 81, Holy Cross 55
Bishop O’Connell, Va. 55, Elizabeth Seton 49
Bohemia Manor 53, Rising Sun 24
Calvert 59, Leonardtown 54
Catonsville 70, Franklin 34
Chopticon 63, Patuxent 14
City College 49, Lake Clifton 28
Gaithersburg 54, Albert Einstein 15
Glenelg 49, Hammond 32
Howard 51, Mt. Hebron 29
Hubie Blake 42, Seneca Valley 26
Loch Raven 37, Pikesville 22
Manchester Valley 54, Century 43
Marriotts Ridge 53, River Hill 37
Meade 42, North County 29
Mergenthaler 69, Patterson 33
Middletown 53, North Hagerstown 32
Milford Mill 75, Dundalk 23
Montgomery Blair 47, Clarksburg 34
Mt. Airy Christian 62, Faith Christian Academy 34
New Era Academy 45, National Academy Foundation 11
New Town 72, Parkville 33
North Point 82, Thomas Stone 58
Northern – Cal 56, Great Mills 36
Oakdale 54, Tuscarora 47
Old Mill 72, Glen Burnie 28
Pasadena Chesapeake 47, Northeast – AA 19
Poolesville 70, Richard Montgomery 38
Randallstown 57, Lansdowne 33
Reginald Lewis 56, Carver Vo- Tech 30
Severna Park 60, Harwood Southern 39
South River 64, Broadneck 48
St. Charles 64, Lackey 38
St. John’s, D.C. 71, St. Mary’s Ryken 49
St. Maria Goretti 51, Gerstell Academy 37
Towson 59, Overlea 31
Walt Whitman 65, Wootton 40
Walter Johnson 46, Northwood 35
Western 66, Baltimore Douglass 6
Wheaton 49, Magruder 41
Winston Churchill 57, Crossland 55