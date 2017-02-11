Sports Listen

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press February 11, 2017 12:06 am 3 min read
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Abingdon 58, Virginia High 49

Amelia Academy 59, Richmond Christian 56

Annandale 63, Mount Vernon 44

Appomattox 46, Dan River 28

Atlantic Shores Christian 45, Alliance Christian 18

Bishop Ireton 73, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 43

Bishop O’Connell 55, Elizabeth Seton, Md. 49

Bishop Sullivan 54, Walsingham Academy 26

Booker T. Washington 51, Woodrow Wilson 43

Brentsville 50, James Monroe 20

Briar Woods 56, Stone Bridge 47

C.D. Hylton 54, Riverbend 45

Central Wise 50, Lebanon 36

Chatham 50, Tunstall 6

Collegiate-Richmond 51, St. Margaret’s 21

Colonial Forge 77, Freedom (South Riding) 42

Courtland 61, Chancellor 50

Culpeper 61, Manassas Park 35

East Rockingham 67, R.E. Lee-Staunton 33

Eastern View 58, Caroline 49

Eastside 64, J.I. Burton 47

Fairfax 63, Washington-Lee 28

Fort Chiswell 67, Chilhowie 55

Galax 55, Narrows 42

George Marshall 80, Lee-Springfield 50

Grace Christian 51, Bath County 30

Grassfield 54, Granby 44

Highland Springs 72, Lloyd Bird 62

Holy Cross Regional 37, Timberlake Christian 19

Lake Braddock 37, West Springfield 35

Langley 51, Yorktown 42

Lee High 56, John Battle 46

Lord Botetourt 63, Staunton River 27

Loudoun Valley 46, Dominion 28

Louisa 63, Western Albemarle 46

Luray 64, William Campbell 19

Marion 62, Tazewell 29

Martinsville 86, Giles 35

McLean 45, James Madison 44

Midlothian 73, Huguenot 51

Millbrook 70, Handley 32

Mountain View 62, Potomac 41

Osbourn Park 52, Osbourn 48

Park View-Sterling 59, Rock Ridge 23

Patriot 56, Battlefield 52, OT

Paul VI 71, Good Counsel, Md. 45

Seton School 64, Highland-Warrenton 33

Skyline 45, Riverside 29

South Lakes 46, Hayfield 38

St. Catherine’s 66, St. Annes-Belfield 65

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 60, St. John Paul the Great 32

Steward School 40, Millwood School 29

Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 56, Highland-Warrenton 28

T.C. Williams 54, W.T. Woodson 7

TJ-Alexandria 48, J.E.B. Stuart 24

Trinity Episcopal 60, St. Gertrude 37

Tuscarora 70, Broad Run 31

Twin Valley 68, Hurley 58

Wakefield 59, Falls Church 40

West Potomac 41, South County 37

Western Branch 56, Oscar Smith 43

William Byrd 57, Rockbridge County 33

William Fleming 77, Northside 38

William Monroe 36, Warren County 34

Williamsburg Christian Academy 70, Isle of Wight Academy 46

Wilson Memorial 69, Stuarts Draft 63

Woodbridge 89, Gar-Field 46

Woodgrove 69, Harrisonburg 58

BOYS BASKETBALL

Abingdon 64, Virginia High 44

Albemarle 81, Charlottesville 53

Amelia Academy 63, Richmond Christian 54

Atlantic Shores Christian 104, Alliance Christian 57

Battlefield 54, Patriot 48

Benedictine 47, Middleburg Academy 44

Bishop Ireton 62, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 36

Bishop O’Connell 55, Dematha, Md. 53

Bishop Sullivan 56, Walsingham Academy 52

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 41, Kenston Forest 29

Booker T. Washington 51, Woodrow Wilson 43

Brunswick Academy 80, Banner Christian 72

C.D. Hylton 72, Riverbend 70

Central Wise 67, Lebanon 59

Christ Chapel Academy 58, Life Christian 53

Colonial Forge 80, Freedom (Woodbridge) 68, OT

Culpeper 74, Brentsville 62

Dan River 69, Appomattox 53

Eastside 48, J.I. Burton 42

Episcopal 64, Bullis, Md. 62

Faith Christian-Roanoke 83, Parkway Christian 39

Fauquier 70, Liberty-Bealeton 68

Forest Park 52, Colgan 32

Fork Union Prep 94, Christchurch 86, OT

Fort Chiswell 61, Chilhowie 53, OT

George Marshall 65, Lee-Springfield 26

Graham 53, Richlands 39

Granby 76, Grassfield 66

Herndon 58, Westfield 50

Highland-Warrenton 73, Seton School 71, OT

Huguenot 50, Midlothian 32

James Monroe 82, Warren County 55

James Robinson 70, Oakton 62

John Battle 61, Lee High 53

Kellam 50, Landstown 44

King George 55, Chancellor 53

Langley 41, Yorktown 36

Lloyd Bird 107, Highland Springs 61

Lord Botetourt 60, Staunton River 55

Loudoun County 76, Dominion 67

Loudoun Valley 59, Heritage (Leesburg) 47

Marion 77, Tazewell 54

Martinsville 77, Giles 54

Millbrook 60, James Wood 55, OT

Mount Vernon 59, Annandale 56

Narrows 54, Galax 51

Norfolk Academy 52, Broadwater Academy 19

North Stafford 49, Stafford 35

Northside 72, William Fleming 48

Northumberland 73, Rappahannock County 33

Osbourn 68, Osbourn Park 27

Oscar Smith 50, Western Branch 47

Paul VI 84, Good Counsel, Md. 49

Potomac 54, Massaponax 50

Potomac School 72, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 28

Rock Ridge 73, Park View-Sterling 26

South Lakes 64, Hayfield 62, OT

Southwest Virginia Home School 87, Shenandoah Valley Christian 70

St. Christopher’s 66, St. Annes-Belfield 60

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 53, Landon, Md. 47

Steward School 53, Central Virginia Home School 50

Stone Bridge 67, Briar Woods 54

Trinity Episcopal 70, Collegiate-Richmond 60

Tunstall 63, Chatham 61

Tuscarora 47, Broad Run 46

Twin Valley 62, Hurley 42

Virginia Academy 74, Millwood School 68

W.T. Woodson 65, T.C. Williams 62

Wakefield 90, Falls Church 46

West Point 66, Middlesex 63

West Potomac 72, South County 54

West Springfield 77, Lake Braddock 74

William Byrd 53, Rockbridge County 39

William Campbell 63, Luray 48

William Monroe 101, Skyline 61

Williamsburg Christian Academy 70, Isle of Wight Academy 46

Woodgrove 69, Harrisonburg 58

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Lakeland vs. Norcom, ccd.

Sports News
