Friday’s Scores

Abingdon 58, Virginia High 49
Amelia Academy 59, Richmond Christian 56
Annandale 63, Mount Vernon 44
Appomattox 46, Dan River 28
Atlantic Shores Christian 45, Alliance Christian 18
Bishop Ireton 73, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 43
Bishop O’Connell 55, Elizabeth Seton, Md. 49
Bishop Sullivan 54, Walsingham Academy 26
Booker T. Washington 51, Woodrow Wilson 43
Brentsville 50, James Monroe 20
Briar Woods 56, Stone Bridge 47
C.D. Hylton 54, Riverbend 45
Central Wise 50, Lebanon 36
Chatham 50, Tunstall 6
Collegiate-Richmond 51, St. Margaret’s 21
Colonial Forge 77, Freedom (South Riding) 42
Courtland 61, Chancellor 50
Culpeper 61, Manassas Park 35
East Rockingham 67, R.E. Lee-Staunton 33
Eastern View 58, Caroline 49
Eastside 64, J.I. Burton 47
Fairfax 63, Washington-Lee 28
Fort Chiswell 67, Chilhowie 55
Galax 55, Narrows 42
George Marshall 80, Lee-Springfield 50
Grace Christian 51, Bath County 30
Grassfield 54, Granby 44
Highland Springs 72, Lloyd Bird 62
Holy Cross Regional 37, Timberlake Christian 19
Lake Braddock 37, West Springfield 35
Langley 51, Yorktown 42
Lee High 56, John Battle 46
Lord Botetourt 63, Staunton River 27
Loudoun Valley 46, Dominion 28
Louisa 63, Western Albemarle 46
Luray 64, William Campbell 19
Marion 62, Tazewell 29
Martinsville 86, Giles 35
McLean 45, James Madison 44
Midlothian 73, Huguenot 51
Millbrook 70, Handley 32
Mountain View 62, Potomac 41
Osbourn Park 52, Osbourn 48
Park View-Sterling 59, Rock Ridge 23
Patriot 56, Battlefield 52, OT
Paul VI 71, Good Counsel, Md. 45
Seton School 64, Highland-Warrenton 33
Skyline 45, Riverside 29
South Lakes 46, Hayfield 38
St. Catherine’s 66, St. Annes-Belfield 65
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 60, St. John Paul the Great 32
Steward School 40, Millwood School 29
Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 56, Highland-Warrenton 28
T.C. Williams 54, W.T. Woodson 7
TJ-Alexandria 48, J.E.B. Stuart 24
Trinity Episcopal 60, St. Gertrude 37
Tuscarora 70, Broad Run 31
Twin Valley 68, Hurley 58
Wakefield 59, Falls Church 40
West Potomac 41, South County 37
Western Branch 56, Oscar Smith 43
William Byrd 57, Rockbridge County 33
William Fleming 77, Northside 38
William Monroe 36, Warren County 34
Williamsburg Christian Academy 70, Isle of Wight Academy 46
Wilson Memorial 69, Stuarts Draft 63
Woodbridge 89, Gar-Field 46
Woodgrove 69, Harrisonburg 58
Abingdon 64, Virginia High 44
Albemarle 81, Charlottesville 53
Amelia Academy 63, Richmond Christian 54
Atlantic Shores Christian 104, Alliance Christian 57
Battlefield 54, Patriot 48
Benedictine 47, Middleburg Academy 44
Bishop Ireton 62, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 36
Bishop O’Connell 55, Dematha, Md. 53
Bishop Sullivan 56, Walsingham Academy 52
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 41, Kenston Forest 29
Booker T. Washington 51, Woodrow Wilson 43
Brunswick Academy 80, Banner Christian 72
C.D. Hylton 72, Riverbend 70
Central Wise 67, Lebanon 59
Christ Chapel Academy 58, Life Christian 53
Colonial Forge 80, Freedom (Woodbridge) 68, OT
Culpeper 74, Brentsville 62
Dan River 69, Appomattox 53
Eastside 48, J.I. Burton 42
Episcopal 64, Bullis, Md. 62
Faith Christian-Roanoke 83, Parkway Christian 39
Fauquier 70, Liberty-Bealeton 68
Forest Park 52, Colgan 32
Fork Union Prep 94, Christchurch 86, OT
Fort Chiswell 61, Chilhowie 53, OT
George Marshall 65, Lee-Springfield 26
Graham 53, Richlands 39
Granby 76, Grassfield 66
Herndon 58, Westfield 50
Highland-Warrenton 73, Seton School 71, OT
Huguenot 50, Midlothian 32
James Monroe 82, Warren County 55
James Robinson 70, Oakton 62
John Battle 61, Lee High 53
Kellam 50, Landstown 44
King George 55, Chancellor 53
Langley 41, Yorktown 36
Lloyd Bird 107, Highland Springs 61
Lord Botetourt 60, Staunton River 55
Loudoun County 76, Dominion 67
Loudoun Valley 59, Heritage (Leesburg) 47
Marion 77, Tazewell 54
Martinsville 77, Giles 54
Millbrook 60, James Wood 55, OT
Mount Vernon 59, Annandale 56
Narrows 54, Galax 51
Norfolk Academy 52, Broadwater Academy 19
North Stafford 49, Stafford 35
Northside 72, William Fleming 48
Northumberland 73, Rappahannock County 33
Osbourn 68, Osbourn Park 27
Oscar Smith 50, Western Branch 47
Paul VI 84, Good Counsel, Md. 49
Potomac 54, Massaponax 50
Potomac School 72, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 28
Rock Ridge 73, Park View-Sterling 26
South Lakes 64, Hayfield 62, OT
Southwest Virginia Home School 87, Shenandoah Valley Christian 70
St. Christopher’s 66, St. Annes-Belfield 60
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 53, Landon, Md. 47
Steward School 53, Central Virginia Home School 50
Stone Bridge 67, Briar Woods 54
Trinity Episcopal 70, Collegiate-Richmond 60
Tunstall 63, Chatham 61
Tuscarora 47, Broad Run 46
Twin Valley 62, Hurley 42
Virginia Academy 74, Millwood School 68
W.T. Woodson 65, T.C. Williams 62
Wakefield 90, Falls Church 46
West Point 66, Middlesex 63
West Potomac 72, South County 54
West Springfield 77, Lake Braddock 74
William Byrd 53, Rockbridge County 39
William Campbell 63, Luray 48
William Monroe 101, Skyline 61
Williamsburg Christian Academy 70, Isle of Wight Academy 46
Woodgrove 69, Harrisonburg 58
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Lakeland vs. Norcom, ccd.