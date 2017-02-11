Sports Listen

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press February 11, 2017 12:13 am 2 min read
BOYS BASKETBALL

Aberdeen 68, Patterson Mill 48

Allegany 91, Frankfort, W.Va. 46

Annapolis Area Christian 76, Severn 67

Archbishop Curley 50, Gerstell Academy 42

Archbishop Spalding 79, Loyola 62

Arundel 79, Annapolis 67

Atholton 53, Reservoir 50

Bel Air 52, North Harford 49

Bishop O’Connell, Va. 55, Dematha 53

Boonsboro 68, Smithsburg 50

Broadfording Christian Academy 74, Grace Academy 62

Brunswick 55, Catoctin 52, OT

Calvary Baptist 55, Hancock 50

Calvert 43, Leonardtown 40

Carver Vo- Tech 69, Reginald Lewis 46

Catonsville 71, Franklin 66

Centennial 59, Long Reach 57

Century 78, Manchester Valley 50

Chapelgate 63, Coppin Academy 60

Digital Harbor 77, Southwestern 67

Dunbar 68, Idea Charter, D.C. 63

Dundalk 62, Milford Mill 42

Edgewood 73, C. Milton Wright 69, OT

Episcopal, Va. 64, Bullis 62

Faith Christian, W.Va. 48, Mt. Airy Christian 43

Faith Christian Academy 48, Mt. Airy Christian 43

Fallston 70, North East 49

Francis Scott Key 63, Damascus 52

Frederick Douglass 83, Potomac 65

Gaithersburg 64, Albert Einstein 58

Georgetown Prep 54, St. Albans, D.C. 50

Gilman 69, Friends 33

Great Mills 69, Northern – Cal 55

Hammond 53, Glenelg 45

Havre de Grace 77, Perryville 51

Hereford 58, Carver Arts & Tech 39

Indian Creek 78, St. Mary’s 67

John Carroll 53, Calvert Hall College 48

Joppatowne 78, Harford Tech 46

Lake Clifton 48, City College 37

Liberty 65, Winters Mill 46

Linganore 61, Urbana 46

Loch Raven 86, Pikesville 82

Magruder 87, Wheaton 54

Meade 68, North County 34

Montgomery Blair 56, Clarksburg 50

Mountain Ridge 64, Petersburg, W.Va. 48

New Town 51, Parkville 35

North Hagerstown 66, Middletown 31

North Point 79, Thomas Stone 64

Oakdale 63, Tuscarora 53

Oakland Southern 61, Northern Garrett 52

Old Mill 43, Glen Burnie 39

Overlea 75, Towson 61

Paint Branch 88, Bethesda 68

Pasadena Chesapeake 57, Northeast – AA 49

Patterson 71, Mergenthaler 40

Patuxent 60, Chopticon 41

Paul VI, Va. 84, Good Counsel 49

Perry Hall 80, Eastern Tech 41

Poolesville 51, Richard Montgomery 48

Quince Orchard 67, John F. Kennedy 55

Rising Sun 75, Bohemia Manor 68

Seneca Valley 93, Hubie Blake 54

South River 57, Broadneck 50

Springbrook 57, Watkins Mill 47

St. Charles 55, Lackey 41

St. Frances 69, Mt. St. Joseph’s 67

St. John’s, D.C. 72, St. Mary’s Ryken 62

St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 53, Landon 47

Walkersville 64, Williamsport 61

Walt Whitman 64, Wootton 41

Walter Johnson 65, Northwood 46

Woodlawn 81, Kenwood 40

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Arundel 42, Annapolis 36

Baltimore Poly 51, Dunbar 36

Benjamin Franklin High School 47, Edmondson-Westside 37

Bishop McNamara 81, Holy Cross 55

Bishop O’Connell, Va. 55, Elizabeth Seton 49

Bohemia Manor 53, Rising Sun 24

Calvert 59, Leonardtown 54

Catoctin 43, Brunswick 39

Catonsville 70, Franklin 34

Centennial 47, Long Reach 44

Chopticon 63, Patuxent 14

City College 49, Lake Clifton 28

Dulaney 48, Patapsco 19

Fort Hill 56, Bishop Walsh 14

Gaithersburg 54, Albert Einstein 15

Glenelg 49, Hammond 32

Grace Academy 43, Broadfording Christian Academy 28

Harford Christian 60, Frederick Christian Academy 28

Hereford 53, Carver Arts & Tech 42

Howard 51, Mt. Hebron 29

Hubie Blake 42, Seneca Valley 26

Loch Raven 37, Pikesville 22

Manchester Valley 54, Century 43

Marriotts Ridge 53, River Hill 37

Meade 42, North County 29

Mergenthaler 69, Patterson 33

Middletown 53, North Hagerstown 32

Milford Mill 75, Dundalk 23

Montgomery Blair 47, Clarksburg 34

Mt. Airy Christian 62, Faith Christian Academy 34

New Era Academy 45, National Academy Foundation 11

New Town 72, Parkville 33

North Point 82, Thomas Stone 58

Northern – Cal 56, Great Mills 36

Oakdale 54, Tuscarora 47

Oakland Mills 37, Wilde Lake 29

Old Mill 72, Glen Burnie 28

Paint Branch 43, Bethesda 40

Pasadena Chesapeake 47, Northeast – AA 19

Paul VI, Va. 71, Good Counsel 45

Perry Hall 47, Eastern Tech 46

Poolesville 70, Richard Montgomery 38

Quince Orchard 51, John F. Kennedy 25

Randallstown 57, Lansdowne 33

Reginald Lewis 56, Carver Vo- Tech 30

Severna Park 60, Harwood Southern 39

Smithsburg 55, Boonsboro 52

South River 64, Broadneck 48

St. Charles 64, Lackey 38

St. John’s, D.C. 71, St. Mary’s Ryken 49

St. Maria Goretti 51, Gerstell Academy 37

Towson 59, Overlea 31

Walt Whitman 65, Wootton 40

Walter Johnson 46, Northwood 35

Western 66, Baltimore Douglass 6

Westminster 54, Francis Scott Key 49

Wheaton 49, Magruder 41

Winston Churchill 57, Crossland 55

Winters Mill 48, Liberty 45

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Edgewood vs. North East, ppd.

Friday's Scores
