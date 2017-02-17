Friday’s Scores

Calvert 55, Chopticon 53
Great Mills 61, Leonardtown 51
Huntingtown 77, Patuxent 38
January retirement numbers fall short of dire, post-election predictions.
Keyser, W.Va. 61, Oakland Southern 59
Lackey 71, McDonough 43
Linganore 69, Westminster 31
North Hagerstown 66, Manchester Valley 46
North Point 71, Westlake 65
Spencerville Academy 58, Mile High Adventist Academy, Colo. 48
Worcester Prep School 55, Salisbury 45
Bishop Ireton, Va. 57, Holy Cross 48
Chopticon 69, Calvert 48
Elizabeth Seton 72, St. Mary’s Ryken 32
St. Charles 40, La Plata 26
Walkersville 69, Francis Scott Key 33
Williamsport 48, Liberty 31