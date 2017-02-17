Sports Listen

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press February 17, 2017
BOYS BASKETBALL

Calvert 55, Chopticon 53

Great Mills 61, Leonardtown 51

Huntingtown 77, Patuxent 38

Keyser, W.Va. 61, Oakland Southern 59

Lackey 71, McDonough 43

Linganore 69, Westminster 31

North Hagerstown 66, Manchester Valley 46

North Point 71, Westlake 65

Spencerville Academy 58, Mile High Adventist Academy, Colo. 48

Worcester Prep School 55, Salisbury 45

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bishop Ireton, Va. 57, Holy Cross 48

Chopticon 69, Calvert 48

Elizabeth Seton 72, St. Mary’s Ryken 32

St. Charles 40, La Plata 26

Walkersville 69, Francis Scott Key 33

Williamsport 48, Liberty 31

Sports News
