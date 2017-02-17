Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceImproper PaymentsFirst 100 DaysFBIMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Friday's Scores

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press February 17, 2017 10:15 pm 2 min read
Share
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Amelia Academy 77, Tidewater Academy 49

Bishop Ireton 57, Holy Cross, Md. 48

Cape Henry Collegiate 53, Steward School 48, OT

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

Episcopal 66, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 60

Advertisement

Paul VI 83, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 23

Trinity Episcopal 71, St. Gertrude 45

Veritas Christian Academy 30, Salem Christian 18

6A South
Final
Conference 2

Western Branch 37, Woodside 36

Conference 3

Cosby 71, James River-Midlothian 45

Conference 4

Colonial Forge 62, Woodbridge 61, OT

6A North
Final
Conference 5

Herndon 55, Oakton 50

Conference 6

Langley 39, James Madison 27

Conference 7

T.C. Williams 62, West Potomac 32

Conference 8

Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 45, Osbourn Park 41

5A South
Final
Conference 10

Hampton 53, Warwick 50

Conference 11

J.R. Tucker 61, Deep Run 51

Conference 12

Highland Springs 63, Lloyd Bird 47

5A North
Final
Conference 13

Edison 59, Wakefield 52

Conference 14

Tuscarora 53, Briar Woods 38

Conference 16

Atlee 62, Albemarle 42

Consolation
Conference 16

Orange County 47, Halifax County 44

4A East
Final
Conference 17

King’s Fork 50, Lake Taylor 43

Conference 20

Monacan 92, Midlothian 56

3A East
Final
Conference 26

Hopewell 62, Petersburg 34

3A West
Consolation
Conference 29

Western Albemarle 42, Fluvanna 36

Final
Conference 31

Magna Vista 46, Lord Botetourt 40

Conference 32

Hidden Valley 75, Abingdon 61

2A East
Regional First Round

Bruton 57, Amelia County 28

East Rockingham 67, Strasburg 19

George Mason 58, R.E. Lee-Staunton 33

Nottoway 59, Arcadia 37

Stuarts Draft 60, Clarke County 33

Wilson Memorial 70, Woodstock Central 53

2A West
Final
Conference 37

Gretna 64, Chatham 57

Conference 38

Floyd County 51, Martinsville 47

Conference 40

Central Wise 47, Ridgeview 41

1A East
Final
Conference 41

Surry County 78, Appomattox Regional 37

Conference 42

Mathews 42, Cumberland 40

Conference 44

Riverheads 50, Luray 32

1A West
Final
Conference 45

Parry McCluer 71, Narrows 52

Conference 46

George Wythe-Wytheville 63, Fort Chiswell 60

Conference 48

Rye Cove 66, Eastside 57

BOYS BASKETBALL

Atlantic Shores Christian 83, Life Christian 36

Hargrave Military 77, North Cross 40

Rock Creek Christian Academy, Md. 68, Virginia Academy 57

St. Christopher’s 56, Collegiate-Richmond 53

St. John’s, D.C. 72, Bishop O’Connell 66

Woodberry Forest 46, Christchurch 45

6A South
Final
Conference 1

Landstown 51, Kellam 39

Conference 2

Oscar Smith 66, Western Branch 47

Conference 4

C.D. Hylton 62, Woodbridge 61, OT

6A North
Final
Conference 5

Centreville 62, Chantilly 51

Conference 6

James Madison 66, Hayfield 61

Conference 7

West Potomac 71, W.T. Woodson 62

5A South
Final
Conference 10

Hampton 61, Bethel 58, OT

Conference 11

Hermitage 48, Mills Godwin 43

Conference 12

Lloyd Bird 61, Varina 58

5A North
Final
Conference 14

Potomac Falls 68, Stone Bridge 48

Conference 16

Albemarle 55, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 44

4A East
Final
Conference 18

Jamestown 65, Smithfield 64

Conference 19

Eastern View 85, King George 59

3A East
Final
Conference 25

Colonial Heights 54, Southampton 52

Conference 26

John Marshall 56, George Wythe-Richmond 53

Conference 27

Phoebus 75, Norcom 65

3A West
Final
Conference 31

Northside 87, Alleghany 63

Conference 32

Hidden Valley 50, Blacksburg 39

2A East
Regional First Round

Amelia County 62, Maggie Walker 49

Bruton 44, Nottoway 36

East Rockingham 66, Woodstock Central 35

Greensville County 78, King William 74

Madison County 77, Page County 59

R.E. Lee-Staunton 77, Clarke County 37

Stuarts Draft 75, George Mason 58

2A West
Final
Conference 37

Dan River 66, Chatham 50

Conference 38

Glenvar 49, Martinsville 46, OT

Conference 40

Gate City 63, Union 54

1A East
Final
Conference 42

Mathews 65, Carver Academy 42

1A West
Final
Conference 45

Radford 46, Covington 31

Conference 46

George Wythe-Wytheville 57, Chilhowie 53

Conference 48

Eastside 53, J.I. Burton 38

Benedictine Tournament

Trinity Episcopal 66, St. Annes-Belfield 48

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Friday's Scores
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1801: House breaks Electoral College tie, Jefferson elected president

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Bye bye, Bao Bao

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended