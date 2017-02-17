Friday’s Scores

Amelia Academy 77, Tidewater Academy 49
Bishop Ireton 57, Holy Cross, Md. 48
Cape Henry Collegiate 53, Steward School 48, OT
What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.
Episcopal 66, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 60
Paul VI 83, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 23
Trinity Episcopal 71, St. Gertrude 45
Veritas Christian Academy 30, Salem Christian 18
|6A South
|Final
|Conference 2
Western Branch 37, Woodside 36
Cosby 71, James River-Midlothian 45
Colonial Forge 62, Woodbridge 61, OT
|6A North
|Final
|Conference 5
Herndon 55, Oakton 50
Langley 39, James Madison 27
T.C. Williams 62, West Potomac 32
Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 45, Osbourn Park 41
|5A South
|Final
|Conference 10
Hampton 53, Warwick 50
J.R. Tucker 61, Deep Run 51
Highland Springs 63, Lloyd Bird 47
|5A North
|Final
|Conference 13
Edison 59, Wakefield 52
Tuscarora 53, Briar Woods 38
Atlee 62, Albemarle 42
|Consolation
|Conference 16
Orange County 47, Halifax County 44
|4A East
|Final
|Conference 17
King’s Fork 50, Lake Taylor 43
Monacan 92, Midlothian 56
|3A East
|Final
|Conference 26
Hopewell 62, Petersburg 34
|3A West
|Consolation
|Conference 29
Western Albemarle 42, Fluvanna 36
Magna Vista 46, Lord Botetourt 40
Hidden Valley 75, Abingdon 61
|2A East
|Regional First Round
Bruton 57, Amelia County 28
East Rockingham 67, Strasburg 19
George Mason 58, R.E. Lee-Staunton 33
Nottoway 59, Arcadia 37
Stuarts Draft 60, Clarke County 33
Wilson Memorial 70, Woodstock Central 53
|2A West
|Final
|Conference 37
Gretna 64, Chatham 57
Floyd County 51, Martinsville 47
Central Wise 47, Ridgeview 41
|1A East
|Final
|Conference 41
Surry County 78, Appomattox Regional 37
Mathews 42, Cumberland 40
Riverheads 50, Luray 32
|1A West
|Final
|Conference 45
Parry McCluer 71, Narrows 52
George Wythe-Wytheville 63, Fort Chiswell 60
Rye Cove 66, Eastside 57
Atlantic Shores Christian 83, Life Christian 36
Hargrave Military 77, North Cross 40
Rock Creek Christian Academy, Md. 68, Virginia Academy 57
St. Christopher’s 56, Collegiate-Richmond 53
St. John’s, D.C. 72, Bishop O’Connell 66
Woodberry Forest 46, Christchurch 45
|6A South
|Final
|Conference 1
Landstown 51, Kellam 39
Oscar Smith 66, Western Branch 47
C.D. Hylton 62, Woodbridge 61, OT
|6A North
|Final
|Conference 5
Centreville 62, Chantilly 51
James Madison 66, Hayfield 61
West Potomac 71, W.T. Woodson 62
|5A South
|Final
|Conference 10
Hampton 61, Bethel 58, OT
Hermitage 48, Mills Godwin 43
Lloyd Bird 61, Varina 58
|5A North
|Final
|Conference 14
Potomac Falls 68, Stone Bridge 48
Albemarle 55, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 44
|4A East
|Final
|Conference 18
Jamestown 65, Smithfield 64
Eastern View 85, King George 59
|3A East
|Final
|Conference 25
Colonial Heights 54, Southampton 52
John Marshall 56, George Wythe-Richmond 53
Phoebus 75, Norcom 65
|3A West
|Final
|Conference 31
Northside 87, Alleghany 63
Hidden Valley 50, Blacksburg 39
|2A East
|Regional First Round
Amelia County 62, Maggie Walker 49
Bruton 44, Nottoway 36
East Rockingham 66, Woodstock Central 35
Greensville County 78, King William 74
Madison County 77, Page County 59
R.E. Lee-Staunton 77, Clarke County 37
Stuarts Draft 75, George Mason 58
|2A West
|Final
|Conference 37
Dan River 66, Chatham 50
Glenvar 49, Martinsville 46, OT
Gate City 63, Union 54
|1A East
|Final
|Conference 42
Mathews 65, Carver Academy 42
|1A West
|Final
|Conference 45
Radford 46, Covington 31
George Wythe-Wytheville 57, Chilhowie 53
Eastside 53, J.I. Burton 38
Trinity Episcopal 66, St. Annes-Belfield 48