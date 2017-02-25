Sports Listen

Friday’s Women’s Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press February 25, 2017 1:00 am < a min read
EAST

Dartmouth 92, Brown 88

Elon 57, Delaware 48

James Madison 74, Drexel 64

Monmouth (NJ) 63, Manhattan 50

New England 52, Castleton 48

Penn 47, Cornell 34

Princeton 78, Columbia 54

Rider 62, Niagara 41

Siena 76, St. Peter’s 60

Towson 59, Hofstra 56

Yale 57, Harvard 52

SOUTH

Emory & Henry 80, Shenandoah 38

Huston-Tillotson 79, LSU-Alexandria 58

Johnson C. Smith 81, Virginia Union 75

King (Tenn.) 88, Lees-McRae 41

Mount Olive 83, Barton 80

N. Kentucky 72, Milwaukee 51

Northeastern 86, Coll. of Charleston 75

Randolph-Macon 71, E. Mennonite 58

Virginia St. 59, Lincoln (Pa.) 51

William & Mary 58, UNC Wilmington 52

MIDWEST

Creighton 67, Xavier 57

DePaul 77, Villanova 50

Drake 70, N. Iowa 57

Evansville 73, Bradley 71

Green Bay 58, Wright St. 51

Marquette 80, Georgetown 70

Missouri St. 73, Indiana St. 63

Providence 64, Butler 58

S. Illinois 57, Illinois St. 48

Wichita St. 65, Loyola of Chicago 43

SOUTHWEST

Iowa St. 70, Texas 66

Texas-Dallas 69, Mary Hardin-Baylor 57

FAR WEST

Arizona St. 69, Southern Cal 62

California 55, Oregon 49

Oregon St. 50, Stanford 47

UCLA 79, Arizona 56

TOURNAMENT
Appalachian Athletic Conference
Semifinals

Bryan 60, Reinhardt 54

Tenn. Wesleyan 62, Milligan 61

