Friedrich, Lochner both declared world champs in 4-man bob

By
The Associated Press February 26, 2017
KOENIGSSEE, Germany (AP) — Francesco Friedrich and Johannes Lochner were both declared world champions in four-man bobsled on Sunday when they couldn’t be separated after four runs.

European champion Lochner, pushed by Matthias Kagerhuber, Joshua Bluhm and Christian Rasp, was leading after Saturday’s first two runs, but Friedrich, pushed by Candy Bauer, Martin Grothkopp and Thorsten Margis, was fastest in the third, and both German pilots clocked a combined time of 3 minutes, 14.10 seconds altogether.

Another German team, piloted by Nico Walther, with Kevin Kuske, Kevin Korona, Eric Franke, was 0.16 back in third, completing a home sweep.

