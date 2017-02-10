Frisday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Designated C Francisco Pena for assignment.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Traded RHP Austin Adams to the Los Angeles Angels for cash. Signed LHP Luis Perez to a minor league contract.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Designated RHP Deolis Guerra for assignment.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Promoted Kyle Evans to director of pro scouting/special assistant to the president and general manager; Alex Suarez to director of international pro scouting, assistant director of player development and international amateur scouting; Jason Parks to special assistant to the president and general manager; Greg Davey, promoted to coordinator, baseball operations; Albert Lyu to developer, research and development; Andrew Bassett to assistant director, pro scouting; Min Sung to supervisor, Pacific Rim scouting/special assignment professional scout; John Baker to coordinator, mental skills; Jason Cooper to special assignment scout; Jake Ciarrachi to MLB scout; Shane Farrell to Upper Midwest area scout; Ella Cahill to amateur scouting assistant; and Garrett Chiado to assistant, research and development. Named Joe Nelson MLB scout and Nic Jackson pro scout; Jacob Eisenberg assistant, research and development; and John Pedrotty trainee, baseball operations.

NEW YORK METS — Traded RHP Gabriel Ynoa to Baltimore for cash.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Acquired INF Phil Gosselin from Arizona for RHP Frank Duncan.

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed LHP Tyler Alexander and C Charlie Valerio.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Claimed RHP Carlos Misell and RHP Cody Culp off waivers from Texas.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Released LHP Tyler Ihrig, INF Cory Morales, RHP Tyler Harris and C Michael Valadez.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed RHP Icezack Flemming and RHP Dan Minor.

Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed OF Brian Joynt.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed OF Cameron Monger and OF Carl Thomore. Released OF Dominique Taylor, RHP Josh Wood and LHP Ryan Kulik.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Suspended Phoenix C Alex Len one game for leaving the bench area and entering the playing court during an altercation in the Feb. 8 game at Memphis. Fined Phoenix G Tyler Ulis and F Marquese Chriss and Memphis G Troy Daniels $15,000 each for their roles in the altercation.

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Assigned G Chasson Randle to Delaware (NBADL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Announced the retirement of OL Kory Lichtensteiger.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned D Eric Gelinas to San Antonio (AHL).

American Hockey League

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Recalled D Cody Corbett from Colorado (ECHL).

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Announced F Chris McCarthy was recalled by Lehigh Valley (AHL).

SOCCER National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed G DiDi Haracic.

COLLEGE

INDIANA — Named Darren Hiller run game coordinator and offensive line coach and Nick Sheridan quarterbacks coach.

OKLAHOMA STATE — Named Josh Henson offensive line coach.

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Harrison Barlow assistant baseball coach.

ST. LEO — Named Tony Paris men’s soccer coach.