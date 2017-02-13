Furman rolls to 80-52 win over VMI

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — John Davis III scored 13 points with 5-for-8 shooting to lead Furman to a ninth-straight victory with an 80-52 win over VMI on Monday night.

Kris Acox and Geoff Beans added 12 points apiece and Andrew Brown and Jordan Lyons got 10 each for Furman, which opened with a 23-7 run and never trailed. The Paladins shot 49 percent from the field and controlled the boards, 40-31.

Furman (19-8, 12-2 Southern) broke away in the second half with a 19-3 run that included 3-pointers from Beans and Brown to make it 66-38 with 7:35 left.

Julian Eleby paced VMI (6-18, 3-10), which has lost four of its last five, with 18 points on 5-for-10 shooting. Peterson finished with 11 points for the Keydets.

Furman stretched the series advantage to 55-29 over VMI and its win marked the third-largest margin against the Keydets.