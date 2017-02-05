Gabriel Jesus grabs late winner as City beats Swansea 2-1

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Gabriel Jesus is rapidly becoming the new poster boy at Manchester City — and it’s leaving Sergio Aguero’s future at the club up in the air.

Selected ahead of Aguero for the second straight game, the 19-year-old Brazil international scored twice — including a winner two minutes into stoppage time — in a 2-1 victory over Swansea in the Premier League on Sunday.

That’s three goals in two league starts for Gabriel Jesus since he completed his move from Palmeiras last month. But City manager Pep Guardiola has been just as impressed with the striker’s energy, work rate and desire that is setting him apart from Aguero.

“He has this instinct inside the area and this joy he has brought us,” Guardiola said in praise of Gabriel Jesus. “Everybody is a bit surprised by his level.”

Aguero, City’s main striker since 2011, came on as a substitute moments after Gylfi Sigurdsson equalized for Swansea in the 82nd minute, a reward for the visitors’ second-half recovery after a one-sided first 45 minutes at Etihad Stadium.

When Aguero headed over from close range, it looked like City would be throwing away two valuable points in the race for the top four and Champions League qualification. Gabriel Jesus came to the rescue, though, tapping home a rebound from close range after his initial headed effort was only parried out by Swansea goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

It ensured City climbed above Liverpool and Arsenal into third place.

Guardiola appears settled on his first-choice front line of Gabriel Jesus, Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling — they’ve been played together for the past three games — and that spells bad news for Aguero.

“I have to help the team as much as I can in these three months,” Aguero told reporters after the game. “Afterward, we’ll see what the club wants to do with me.”

Multi-goal performances and injury-time winners have often been linked with Aguero at City. The Argentina striker was, of course, the player who won the league for City in 2012 in remarkable fashion with a 94th-minute strike in the final game of the season.

Now there’s a new striker on the scene.

There have been potential excuses for leaving Aguero out in previous matches — tiredness after international duty, tactical reasons and the fact he was returning from injury, for example — but this omission was most telling. For now, Guardiola is putting his faith in Gabriel Jesus and it’s easy to see why on this evidence.

Guardiola likes his strikers to be hard-working, constantly pressing defenders and on the move, and the Brazilian was exactly that on the rare times City didn’t have possession. He’s already chipping in with goals, too, including this crucial winner to deny Swansea a point in the Welsh club’s relegation fight.

Following up his close-range strike in the 4-0 win over West Ham on Wednesday, Gabriel Jesus put City ahead when he was quickest to react after the ball lopped up off Sterling from David Silva’s cross from the left. He made no mistake with a poked volley from the edge of the six-yard box.

City was so dominant in the first half that no Swansea player touched the ball in the home team’s box before halftime. Yaya Toure ran the midfield, Sterling and Sane were menacing on the wing, and Gabriel Jesus could easily have had a hat trick in that time.

The second half was different as Swansea saw more of the ball. Sigurdsson had a free kick tipped wide by Willy Caballero — again picked ahead of Claudio Bravo — with the help of the post and an unmarked Alfie Mawson headed wide from a corner.

Sigurdsson’s goal came when he found space at the edge of City’s area for the first time all match. The Iceland international is lethal from that range and his low, left-footed shot flew past Caballero.

Aguero came on but Gabriel Jesus wasn’t being upstaged,

“I am very happy because I get into the team so quickly,” Gabriel Jesus said. “I am here and everyone in the club has helped me and try to help me get better every day.

“When things go like this, it is very good.”