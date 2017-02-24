Sports Listen

Gacmecocks’ Alaina Coates ‘day-to-day’ with ankle sprain

February 24, 2017
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley says center Alaina Coates’ status is uncertain heading into the final regular-season game against No. 22 Kentucky on Sunday.

Coates missed the Gamecocks’ 80-64 win at Texas A&M on Thursday night with a sprained right ankle. She was injured in the third quarter of a loss at Missouri on Sunday, although Staley says the team did not learn of the extent of the injury until they returned to Columbia.

Coates, a 6-foot-4 senior, leads the Southeastern Conference with 11.2 rebounds. She is second on the Gamecocks in scoring, averaging 13.4 points a game.

Coates is expected to be honored Sunday in her last regular-season home game. South Carolina could capture a fourth straight SEC regular season crown with a win over the Wildcats.

